Liverpool, Manchester United keeping tabs on Micky van de Ven

Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Micky van de Ven ahead of a possible 2027 approach for the Tottenham defender

According to Caught Offside, Premier League duo Manchester United and Liverpool could plot an approach for the speedy Dutch defender Micky van de Ven, although Tottenham’s strong position makes any deal difficult to complete.

Tottenham came through the summer transfer window with plenty of speculation surrounding several of their key players, but they managed to keep hold of the core group. One of the major stories was the departure of Cristian Romero to Atletico Madrid, which then led to questions over whether defensive partner Van de Ven might also leave.

Spurs ended up investing heavily in their defence and also tied van de Ven down to a new deal until 2031. The Dutchman could have departed, with reports linking teams like Manchester United and Liverpool with him. However, he stayed put in North London and committed his future to Tottenham.

Now, though, Tottenham’s poor start to the new campaign has led to fresh speculation about van de Ven’s immediate and long-term future. Manchester United and Liverpool have renewed interest in van de Ven, with the Premier League giants now thought to be keeping close tabs on the 25-year-old defender’s situation ahead of future windows.

Why are Manchester United and Liverpool interested?

Micky van de Ven offers a profile that is highly valued on the left side of central defence, while his ability to play at left-back on occasion also makes him an attractive option. Manchester United and Liverpool are both considering additions on that side of their backlines to address key problems in the area.

Liverpool will soon need a proper replacement for Virgil van Dijk if he leaves, and van de Ven is has the recovery pace and game-reading ability to be a possible long-term successor to his compatriot. They would have wanted a succession plan for the Dutch veteran sooner rather than later, and van de Ven’s profile is viewed as a realistic option in time.

Manchester United are also looking to strengthen the left side of their defence. They are ideally hoping to add competition for Lisandro Martinez, with the club reportedly ready to trigger a one-year option in the Argentine’s contract. However, the World Cup winner’s long-term future at Old Trafford depends on him proving he can stay fit consistently.

The Dutch defender could therefore represent a strong option for Manchester United, especially if they can begin to finish regularly in Champions League positions. A decline for Spurs could see them lose their grip on long-term assets, which may even lead to players like van de Ven moving on.