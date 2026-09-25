Virgil van Dijk poised to leave Liverpool for free.

Liverpool are increasingly preparing for the possibility of Virgil van Dijk leaving the club as a free agent next summer, with negotiations over a new contract reportedly put on hold.

The 35-year-old remains an important figure at Anfield, but his current deal expires at the end of the 2026/27 season. Liverpool are already beginning work on identifying a long-term replacement as they plan for the next stage of their defence.

Liverpool begin succession planning

As reported on Fichajes, Liverpool have started internal preparations for life after van Dijk, with the recruitment department prioritising the search for a new centre-back. The Dutchman is in his tenth year with the club and will turn 36 around the time his current contract expires. While he remains a regular starter, his age has reportedly influenced Liverpool’s thinking over the length of any potential extension.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has suggested that the club are reluctant to commit to another long-term agreement, particularly with a significant investment required to refresh the defensive unit. That does not necessarily mean van Dijk will immediately leave Anfield, but the current situation means Liverpool must prepare for that possibility.

Who could replace Virgil van Dijk?

Liverpool are expected to begin examining potential replacements during the upcoming January transfer window, although their major investment could come next summer, with reports linking them with Jarrad Branthwaite. The club’s search is likely to focus on a centre-back capable of becoming a long-term leader at the heart of the defence rather than simply providing short-term cover.

Van Dijk’s potential departure could also attract interest from overseas. Clubs in Saudi Arabia, MLS and Turkey have previously been linked with experienced European stars approaching the final stages of their careers, and the Liverpool captain’s situation could generate further interest if he becomes available.

The Dutch defender’s contract situation represents an important transition point for Liverpool as replacing a player who has been central to the club’s defence for almost a decade will not be straightforward, particularly given his leadership role as captain.

For now, Liverpool’s reported decision to begin succession planning does not guarantee an exit. However, with his contract running until 2027 and no new long-term agreement in place, the possibility of van Dijk leaving as a free agent is becoming increasingly significant.