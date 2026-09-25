Liverpool rival Manchester United in Jarrad Branthwaite pursuit after scouting trips

Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, with the England international emerging as a potential long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

The 24-year-old has returned to his best form this season under David Moyes and has attracted attention from several major European clubs. Liverpool are now among those monitoring his progress, with scouts regularly watching the centre-back as they assess options for the future.

Liverpool to replace van Dijk with Branthwaite?

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that Liverpool have been conducting detailed checks on Branthwaite and believe he possesses many of the qualities they are looking for in a left-sided centre-back.

Virgil van Dijk’s contract expires next summer, making succession planning increasingly important for the Reds. Branthwaite’s profile, Premier League experience and age make him an obvious candidate to consider. Liverpool have not signed a player directly from Everton since 2002, however, meaning any potential deal would carry an obvious complication given the rivalry between the two clubs.

Branthwaite is also under contract until 2030 after signing a new long-term agreement last summer, leaving Everton in a strong negotiating position. Given the rivalry with the Reds, Andoni Iraola and Co. might be hard pressed to get an agreement over the line.

Manchester United also monitoring situation

Liverpool’s interest adds another layer to a transfer situation already attracting attention from Manchester United. The Reds are understood to have been impressed by Branthwaite’s performances and are continuing to gather information on his character, development and suitability for their squad.

Brown explained that Liverpool can easily monitor him because of Everton’s location, allowing scouts to attend his matches regularly and conduct their due diligence. Should Everton ever indicate that Branthwaite could be available, Liverpool would reportedly be prepared to explore a deal despite the obvious difficulty of negotiating with their city rivals.

The English defender already knows the Premier League and has experience playing in a demanding environment, while his age gives him considerable scope to develop further. This is also good news for Manchester United, who are also on the lookout for a new central defender and have warmer ties with Everton as compared to Liverpool. Both clubs have also conducted direct business with each other in the recent past.

For now, this is primarily a case of Liverpool gathering information rather than preparing an imminent bid. But if Branthwaite remains at this level, his name is likely to stay firmly on the radar of clubs looking for a long-term defensive leader.