Barcelona identify Levi Colwill as top centre-back target amid Liverpool links, Chelsea pushing for renewal

Barcelona have identified Chelsea defensive sensation Levi Colwill as a top target, with Liverpool also interested as the Blues push for a renewal.

Barcelona have made Levi Colwill a top defensive target amid interest from Liverpool, with Chelsea keen to secure the English defender’s future through a new contract, according to a report by Caught Offside.

Both European giants are keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old, whose future has become an important issue for Chelsea. The Blues are keen to secure his long-term future with a new deal despite his current contract running until 2029, with negotiations expected to be a priority in the New Year.

Colwill has developed through Chelsea’s academy and established himself as a promising defender. Although injuries have interrupted his progress, the club remain convinced that he can become a leader at Stamford Bridge.

Colwill’s future could lie away from Stamford Bridge

However, interest from Barcelona and Liverpool has created a potential complication. The Catalan giants have studied Colwill’s performances and statistics closely, making him one of their preferred options in defence.

They have reportedly held internal discussions about preparing a bid, with a January approach being considered. However, other sources have played down the likelihood of an immediate bid, meaning the situation remains uncertain.

Barcelona’s interest reflects their need to strengthen their central defensive unit. They are particularly keen to bring in a left-footed centre-back who is comfortable in possession and could build a reliable partnership with Pau Cubarsi for the decade to come. Colwill fits that profile and could address an important requirement in their squad.

Liverpool are also monitoring the situation as they consider their defensive options for next summer. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are approaching the end of their contracts, with no significant progress reported on new agreements. Even if the club manage to retain one of them, planning for the long term remains important, and Colwill could eventually become a successor to Van Dijk.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have no intention of actively selling the defender. However, the report indicates that an offer in the region of £65-75 million could force the club to consider their position. Colwill’s homegrown status also means a potential sale would represent pure profit for the Blues. The club are expected to hold discussions with Colwill in the new year, with securing his contract before rival bids materialise a stated priority.