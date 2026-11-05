Chelsea ready to open contract talks with Levi Colwill amid Liverpool, Tottenham links

Chelsea are ready to end speculation surrounding Levi Colwill’s future and open talks over a new deal with the Liverpool and Tottenham target.

Chelsea are ready to open contract talks with Levi Colwill and end speculation surrounding his future, according to TEAMtalk. The 23-year-old homegrown defender is a target for Liverpool and Tottenham, but the Blues are expected to tie him down to a long-term deal.

Chelsea are cautious about preserving their best performers and tying them down to long-term deals, as they have done so with a few key stars in recent times. One of those who is yet to commit his future to the club is Levi Colwill, with the talented defender already attracting considerable interest in the market.

The stature of the defender means there is considerable interest from elsewhere, with Liverpool and Tottenham likely to face frustration in their efforts to sign the Chelsea homegrown talent.

The summer window did hint at which teams might be keen to sign Colwill, amid some rumours linking him to Real Madrid. Premier League clubs have also shown interest in Colwill, with Liverpool reportedly one of those eager back in the summer.

Liverpool are interested in Colwill as a long-term option to replace Virgil van Dijk, and they will continue to keep close tabs on his situation moving forward. Tottenham are also in the mix, as they too have monitored the 23-year-old Chelsea academy graduate, although the prospect of the Blues selling one of their top-level talents to Spurs seems unlikely.

Chelsea to open contract talks with Colwill

Chelsea are leaning towards preserving the talents who have developed through their academy, and Colwill is one of them. Chelsea aim to reward players developed through the Cobham academy, which includes Colwill alongside the likes of Reece James and Josh Acheampong.

Talk of a new contract emerged earlier in the summer, and now Chelsea are keen to find a solution to his long-term future. The club are taking into account rival interest from Liverpool and Tottenham, with the Blues determined to tie Colwill to a long-term deal.

Chelsea are planning talks with Colwill and his representatives soon, although any agreement is not expected to conclude immediately. The ideal target is to reach an agreement in 2027, preferably in the first half of the year, as the club are currently under little pressure given Colwill remains contracted until 2029 at the very least.