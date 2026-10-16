Barcelona rekindle interest in Lisandro Martinez

Barcelona have revived their interest in the services of Manchester United defensive mainstay Lisandro Martinez.

Barcelona have renewed their interest in Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez following his controversial criticism of the club’s hierarchy, with the reigning La Liga champions reportedly considering a swap deal involving Alejandro Balde.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona’s sporting management views the Argentine international as a potential market opportunity ahead of 2027, particularly with his current contract due to expire in June next year.

The Blaugrana are searching for a left-footed centre-back, and Martinez has emerged as a candidate who could strengthen Hansi Flick’s defensive options alongside Pau Cubarsi. His ability to distribute the ball and contribute to build-up play reportedly fits the profile Barcelona want for their defensive line.

Having parted ways with Inigo Martinez last year and Ronald Araujo (on loan to Liverpool) over the last two summer windows, the Catalan giants certainly need more depth in the heart of the defence.

Barcelona could push for Martinez’s signature

Barcelona could offer Alejandro Balde, previously sought by Manchester United, to reduce the cost of acquiring the left-sided defender. The Red Devils are in desperate need of a left-back, so a potential swap deal could be quite possible.

However, the proposal remains a reported possibility rather than an agreement between the clubs. Barcelona’s ability to meet Martinez’s salary demands could prove decisive in determining whether negotiations progress.

Martinez’s situation at Old Trafford has become increasingly complicated following his public comments about sporting director Jason Wilcox after Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week.

The Argentine international reportedly criticised the club’s leadership amid concerns over squad recruitment. His remarks prompted a disciplinary response, with the defender receiving a financial penalty. Manchester United retain the option to extend his contract until June 2028.

However, as per the report, Martinez is reluctant to activate the clause, having not received a pay rise since Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner joined United from Ajax in 2022 for £57 million, and he has become an influential member of the squad when fit.

The former Ajax defender has made 117 appearances for the Premier League club, contributing to seven goals, although recurring injury problems have affected his availability. Barcelona have reportedly maintained favourable assessments of Martinez for several seasons, and Spain is understood to be his preferred destination if he leaves England.

The Catalan club intend to monitor his performances and situation at Manchester United throughout the final months of 2026. If the Red Devils decide against exercising their extension option and Martinez maintains his position, Barcelona could submit a formal proposal involving Balde early next year.