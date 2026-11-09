Manchester United tipped to go all out to sign Murillo, huge offer will get deal done

Manchester United are expected to intensify their interest in Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo ahead of next summer, with the Brazilian emerging as a potential solution to their defensive concerns.

The 24-year-old has endured an inconsistent campaign with Forest, but his quality was evident again in the recent 3-1 victory over Manchester City. His performance shows why United have continued to monitor him despite his team’s difficult season.

Michael Carrick’s side have been long-term admirers of Murillo, who is regarded as an upgrade on several of the defensive options currently available at Old Trafford. Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that the club could go all out for the defender if Forest are willing to negotiate.

Murillo’s pace, strength and ability to play out from the back make him particularly attractive to United. His aggressive defensive approach is complemented by his confidence in possession, giving him the profile of a modern Premier League centre-back.

Forest’s position could determine the transfer

Nottingham Forest have been reluctant to sell Murillo in previous windows and have already rejected interest from major Premier League clubs. However, their current position could eventually force the club to reconsider. Forest remain in the lower reaches of the Premier League table, and continued struggles could increase the pressure on the club to consider offers for some of their most valuable players.

Brown believes a substantial proposal could eventually test Forest’s resolve. United would likely need to present a significant financial package rather than expect the Brazilian to be made available cheaply. The defender’s importance to Forest means there is no immediate pressure to sell, particularly while the club remain hopeful of improving their position.

But if Murillo’s suitors return with a major offer next summer, the situation could become considerably more difficult to control. Manchester United are not expected to be the only club interested as Murillo has attracted attention from several leading Premier League sides over an extended period, meaning competition could push his eventual price even higher.

For now, Manchester United’s interest remains focused on the possibility that Forest’s circumstances change. Should the defender become available, the Red Devils are expected to be among the clubs ready to make a serious move.

A dominant presence at the back

Murillo is arguably the type of defender Manchester United should be targeting as his combination of athleticism, aggression and composure in possession fits the demands of modern Premier League football, while his age means he could become a long-term fixture rather than another short-term solution.

The comparison with Lisandro Martinez is particularly interesting as United need greater physical reliability and defensive depth, and Murillo could provide qualities that are difficult to find in one player. The problem will be the price as Forest know how valuable Murillo is and have little reason to sell unless a huge offer arrives. United must therefore decide whether the Brazilian is good enough to justify a premium fee.

Their timing could be crucial and if Forest remain near the bottom of the table, the club’s bargaining position may weaken, particularly if Murillo begins considering a move to a bigger project. United should monitor the situation closely, but they should only make the financial commitment if their recruitment team believes Murillo can become a genuine defensive leader. If that assessment is positive, a major summer bid could be justified.