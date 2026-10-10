Nottingham Forest set to demand £70-80 million to sell Murillo

Nottingham Forest will demand around £70-80 million to part ways with 24-year-old Brazilian international Murillo in the January transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are interested in Murillo. However, Nottingham Forest will demand an “exceptional offer” to part ways with the player in the coming weeks, with a mid-season move away from the City Ground “highly unlikely”.

How has Murillo fared at Nottingham Forest?

Murillo has been one of the most accomplished defenders in the Premier League since joining Nottingham Forest from Corinthians in August 2023. The 24-year-old has become a cornerstone of the Midlands club’s first team, and he has played his part in their recent success, helping them reach the semi-finals.

He has made over 100 appearances for Nottingham Forest thus far while chipping in with four goals and three assists. Meanwhile, the Brazilian defender’s progress at the Premier League club has helped him break into his national side, and he has also reportedly captured the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly fellow Premier League clubs.

A man in demand

Chelsea signed Maxence Lacroix in the summer and will see Honest Ahanor arrive ahead of the 2026/27 season. However, even with reinforcements in the pipeline, other defensive priorities may take precedence over a January move for Murillo. With Xabi Alonso’s central defensive unit already stocked, limiting the case for another centre-back signing, other departments requiring more attention.

Meanwhile, Murillo has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is logical, as there are concerns about Lisandro Martinez’s durability. While the Argentine centre-back has been available throughout the early stages of the 2026/27 season, he has spent several spells on the sidelines since arriving from Ajax. Additionally, his contract situation is uncertain.

As for Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk is in the twilight of his career, and the Merseyside club must plan for life after the skipper. The Nottingham Forest defender now has extensive experience in the Premier League, and his ability on the ball makes him the ideal complement to Jeremy Jacquet, who has already impressed Andoni Iraola with his performances in the early phase of the 2026/27 season.

However, with a January deal “highly unlikely” to materialise, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United can do more work on convincing the Brazilian defender to join them next summer, though it is unclear if they are ready to pay £70-80 million to secure his services.