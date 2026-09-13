Andoni Iraola impressed by Jeremy Jacquet after initial showings

Andoni Iraola has been “blown away” by the performance levels displayed by Jeremy Jacquet in his first month as a Liverpool player.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Liverpool “firmly believe” they have hit the “jackpot” on Jeremy Jacquet. The 21-year-old has “made a huge impression” in his first month with the Merseyside club, and they are sure the young centre-back is “destined for the top”.

Jeremy Jacquet and his career so far

Jeremy Jacquet is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Bondy, the Frenchman spent his formative years in France, passing through the academies at AS Outre Mer du Bois l’Abbé and Joinville RC before graduating from the youth division at Stade Rennais.

The youngster made his senior bow for Rennes midway through the 2023/24 season, aged only 18, and he rapidly grew in stature, making 33 appearances for the Ligue 1 club and capturing the attention of several high-profile clubs. Reports at one point suggested that Chelsea had the upper-hand over the other suitors in the battle for his signature.

However, Liverpool beat the competition to the 21-year-old defender’s signature, and he has hit the ground running since arriving at Anfield this past summer. The French whizkid has been a mainstay at the back for the Merseyside club, already accumulating nearly 500 minutes of game time in five outings thus far.

A bright future beckons Jacquet

Liverpool would have hoped to have landed a long-term successor to Ibrahima Konte in Jeremy Jacquet after the former RB Leipzig defender decided to depart from Anfield as a free agent. However, they would not have foreseen the kind of impact the young Frenchman has made in his first month at the Merseyside club.

As compiled by Sofascore, Jacquet has made 1.5 interceptions, 2 tackles, 2.8 clearances, and 3.8 recoveries per game in his four Premier League outings while retaining pass accuracy of 91 per cent. Those are impressive numbers for a young centre-back settling down in a new competition as physical as the Premier League.

While Ronald Araujo has arrived from Barcelona, Jacquet has been the preferred choice to be Virgil van Dijk’s central defensive partner. Based on his start at the Merseyside club, the sky appears to be the limit for the young French defender, who has shown maturity beyond his years thus far.