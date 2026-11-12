Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool establish contact for Alex Scott move

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are interested in signing 23-year-old English international Alex Scott from Bournemouth.

According to a report by i News, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool have established contact to discuss a possible move for Alex Scott. The three Premier League giants are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the January transfer window, and they have set their sights on the Bournemouth sensation.

Alex Scott and his meteoric rise

Alex Scott has blossomed into a world-class midfielder since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. While the 23-year-old initially had to remain patient, he eventually became a first-choice starter under Andoni Iraola. The Englishman has made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth thus far while contributing 7 goals and 7 assists.

Scott has been impressive in the early days of the 2026/27 season, with one goal and two assists in six outings thus far. His exploits for Bournemouth have helped him break into his national squad, and he has made his bow in the ongoing international break. The English midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

While Arsenal signed Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window, they may need to pursue a midfielder next year. Martin Zubimendi reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Emirates after falling in the pecking order in the last six months. While Mikel Arteta wants to keep the Spaniard, the player’s frustrations may create the need to sign a replacement if he leaves next year, even though he has ruled out a January exit.

Meanwhile, Liverpool wanted to sign Alex Scott in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is logical, as his goalscoring ability and tendency to retain solidity during the defensive phases make him an appealing target for Liverpool. The Englishman already accustomed to Andoni Iraola’s style of play, and he can fit like a glove in the Merseyside club’s midfield unit.

As for Chelsea, Scott was a target in the summer, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as the Blues have yet to replace Enzo Fernandez when he moved to Manchester City in a big-money summer deal. Scott, with his productivity and game-reading ability, closely resembles the Argentine midfielder’s style, making him a viable target for Chelsea.

Is a deal possible?

Recent reports have claimed that Bournemouth will attempt to tie Scott to a record-breaking contract in the coming weeks, though the English midfielder has rejected their overtures so far.