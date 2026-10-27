Bournemouth prepare another record contract offer for Alex Scott

Bournemouth will make another record-breaking contract offer to 23-year-old English international Alex Scott, who rejected the Premier League club’s opening proposal.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Alex Scott. The two Premier League giants are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the January transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Bournemouth star.

Per TEAMtalk, while Scott turned down Bournemouth’s opening contract offer, they remain determined to tie him to a new long-term deal and make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history. If the Cherries fail to secure an agreement with the Englishman, a January departure may be on the cards.

Alex Scott and his growth in the Premier League

Alex Scott has grown into a dependable midfielder since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. While the 23-year-old initially had to bide his time, he became a mainstay in the middle of the park last season. The youngster has made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 7 goals and contributing 7 assists.

Scott has been excellent in the early phase of the 2026/27 season, with one goal and two assists in six outings thus far, with his exploits helping him break into his national side. The English midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and a January move away from Bournemouth could materialise after he rejected a contract offer from the Cherries.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Chelsea wanted to sign Alex Scott in the summer, but could not clinch a deal. The continued interest is logical, as the Blues have yet to fill the void left by Enzo Fernandez when he moved to Manchester City in a deadline-day summer deal. Scott, with his productivity and game-reading ability, closely resembles the Argentine midfielder’s style, making him a viable target for Chelsea.

As for Liverpool, while the Reds primarily need a defensive midfielder to ease the burden on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai out of possession, Scott’s tendency to retain solidity during the defensive phases makes him a credible option. Additionally, the Englishman is already accustomed to Andoni Iraola’s style of play after their time together at Bournemouth.

Bournemouth’s stance

Following Scott’s rejection of a contract offer, recent reports have claimed that Bournemouth are increasingly open to agreeing to a mid-season switch. However, the Cherries primarily want to keep the English international and tie him to a record contract, though failure to reach an agreement will force them to demand a big-money fee to part with him.