Bournemouth increasingly open to Alex Scott sale

Chelsea and Liverpool have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Alex Scott, as Bournemouth are now open to a potential departure.

Bournemouth could consider selling midfielder Alex Scott in January, with Chelsea and Liverpool serious admirers of the English international amid his continued refusal to sign a new contract.

According to Sky Sports, Bournemouth’s stance on the 23-year-old is softening, with the club increasingly aware that his value could decline as his existing deal enters its final 18 months. Although the Cherries would prefer to keep Scott, an offer exceeding £80 million, including add-ons, would have to be taken seriously.

Scott has rejected new contract offers from Bournemouth. The midfielder is not expected to push for an exit, though he remains ambitious and keen to explore opportunities with bigger clubs.

Chelsea and Liverpool remain among his admirers, having maintained their interest despite Bournemouth previously insisting that the player was not for sale. Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham reportedly considered Scott before strengthening their respective midfield options during the summer.

Bournemouth are ready to cash in on Scott

A January departure is not guaranteed. Sources with knowledge of the situation suggest Bournemouth are more likely to entertain offers if they are practically safe from relegation.

The Cherries have endured a difficult start to the campaign, having yet to win a league game and suffering a heavy 5-1 defeat against Chelsea last weekend. Their immediate priority is improving results before making a decision on one of their most valuable players.

Scott’s current injury situation could complicate matters. The midfielder faces several more weeks on the sidelines after aggravating a thigh tendon injury while on England duty, having recently made his full senior debut for the national team.

Despite the growing speculation, Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose has insisted that Scott remains committed to the club. The midfielder has been part of the Cherries’ first-team setup since the summer of 2023, making 95 appearances and contributing to 14 goals.

He featured in 39 matches last season, accumulating more than 3,000 minutes and contributing to five goals. Before his injury, Scott had made six appearances this season and registered three goal contributions, underlining his importance to the team.

Primarily a central midfielder, Scott can operate in deeper or more advanced roles. His press resistance, ability to carry the ball over long distances and defensive work rate make him an attractive prospect for top clubs seeking a dynamic midfield presence.

Following Enzo Fernandez’s departure, the Blues are desperate to add more quality to their midfield. Meanwhile, Liverpool are also keen on having another top option in the centre of the park following the departure of Curtis Jones in the summer and the uncertainty around Alexis Mac Allister’s future.