Alex Scott rejects Bournemouth contract offer, ready for 2027 exit

Alex Scott has rejected Bournemouth’s latest contract offer, even though the wages in that deal would have made him the club’s highest-paid player ever.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Alex Scott is ready to leave Bournemouth next year, with a January move away from the Vitality Stadium also possible. The 23-year-old midfielder’s entourage has a two-fold reason to consider his departure.

Per TEAMtalk, they are considering their options for the January transfer window, with Scott of the opinion that 2027 is the right time to part ways with Bournemouth. The report adds that Chelsea and Liverpool are the prospective suitors vying for the Englishman’s signature, with both Premier League clubs closely monitoring his situation.

Alex Scott and his time in the Premier League

Alex Scott has become a household name since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. While the 23-year-old had to bide his time before becoming a first-choice starter, he enjoyed his breakthrough last season. The youngster has made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth, recording seven goals and seven assists.

Scott has been excellent in the first two months of the 2026/27 season, with one goal and two assists in six outings thus far. His performances for club and country have attracted interest from several high-profile Premier League clubs. The midfielder made his senior bow in the UEFA Nations League last month.

A man in demand

Chelsea pursued Alex Scott in the summer transfer window but failed to strike a deal. The continued interest reflects the failure to replace Enzo Fernandez after a record move to Manchester City in the summer. Scott’s versatility in midfield, combining defensive solidity with playmaking, mirrors Fernandez’s profile, a gap Chelsea has struggled to fill since his departure.

As for Liverpool, the Merseyside club will primarily pursue a specialist holding midfielder to ease the burden on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai out of possession. However, Scott’s dual threat of goalscoring range and defensive discipline offers Liverpool a more dynamic alternative to a specialist holding midfielder, while maintaining the defensive balance Gravenberch and Mac Allister require. The Englishman is already accustomed to Andoni Iraola’s style of play after playing under the Spanish tactician at Bournemouth.

The next step

Bournemouth thwarted the approaches of Arsenal and other prospective suitors this past summer, and they have been eager to keep the interested clubs at bay while working on a new deal for Scott. However, with the English midfielder rejecting a record contract offer, Chelsea and Liverpool are positioned to table a bid in 2027.