Chelsea considering 2027 move for Alexis Mac Allister

Chelsea will look to sign 27-year-old Argentine international Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool next year, having been alerted to his potential availability.

According to Mick Brown on Football Insider, Alexis Mac Allister is likely to be “high on Chelsea’s radar” amid his frustration at Anfield over the paused contract talks. The delay in discussions has led to suggestions that a move away from Liverpool is on the cards for the 27-year-old playmaker.

Mick Brown said, “Alexis Mac Allister is always spoken about very highly at Liverpool and elsewhere. He might not be the type of player who is in the starting XI every week without fail, he can go through poor spells, but he is somebody who you’d want in your squad.”

“From a Liverpool point of view, if they’re not going to offer him a new contract and he’s coming out and speaking about that, they might think it’s best to move him on. So when you look at what clubs might be interested, Chelsea are certainly high on that list, and he would be a good fit for them.”

Alexis Mac Allister and his growth at Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister has been a key performer since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 27-year-old has been arguably the most consistent performer for the Merseyside club over the last three seasons, making significant progress since joining Liverpool in a deal worth £35 million in July 2023.

The Argentine international has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for Liverpool, making over 150 appearances while chipping in with 21 goals and 21 assists. Meanwhile, Mac Allister’s exploits for his club and country, coupled with his contract situation, have attracted interest from several high-profile clubs, with Chelsea among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Bundesliga move on the horizon?

Chelsea considered signing Alexis Mac Allister in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is understandable, as the West London club did not replace Enzo Fernandez when he joined Manchester City in a record deal on the summer deadline day.

While Valentin Barco arrived from RC Strasbourg at the onset of the summer transfer window, he is still coming to grips with the challenges of playing in the Premier League. Additionally, Jordan Henderson is in the twilight of his career. So, Chelsea must sign a top-class midfielder, with Mac Allister emerging as a viable target.

The Argentine playmaker’s extensive Premier League experience and midfield productivity (two goals and an assist this season so far) make him a ready fit for Chelsea’s need to replace Enzo Fernandez at the heart of their engine.