Chelsea line up £70 million move for Alexis Mac Allister

Chelsea are ready to test Liverpool’s resolve with a £70 million bid for midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, the Argentina international identified as one of Xabi Alonso’s leading midfield targets.

According to reports from Fichajes, Chelsea have identified Mac Allister as one of their leading midfield targets, with head coach Xabi Alonso keen to add another elite operator to the heart of his side. The West London club are said to be ready to test Liverpool’s resolve with a proposal worth around £70 million if the Merseyside club indicate they are willing to discuss a transfer.

Mac Allister has developed into one of Liverpool’s most influential players since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion. His technical quality, composure in possession and ability to dictate the tempo of matches have made him a key figure at Anfield, while his performances for Argentina have further enhanced his reputation as one of Europe’s premier midfielders.

However, completing such a deal will be far from straightforward. Liverpool have shown little indication that they are prepared to part ways with the 27-year-old, who remains under a long-term contract. New manager Andoni Iraola has already stressed the importance of keeping his leading players, with Mac Allister regarded as a central figure in Liverpool’s plans for the coming campaign.

Real Madrid also keen on Mac Allister

Real Madrid have also been linked with Mac Allister, but Liverpool remain his priority, with new manager Andoni Iraola stressing the importance of keeping his key players. The midfielder’s performances at club and international level have ensured he remains one of the most sought-after players in his position. Unless the Reds change their position and the fee rises substantially beyond £70 million, Chelsea face a difficult path.

As things stand, Chelsea’s interest remains at the monitoring stage, with no formal bid having been submitted. Nevertheless, the reported willingness to spend around £70 million underlines just how highly Mac Allister is rated at Stamford Bridge. With Enzo Fernandez reportedly facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, his compatriot can be a top-class replacement.

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The South American has already shown his quality in England with Brighton and Liverpool, and he might be more inclined to join a bigger club like Real Madrid. If the Spanish giants decide to come forward with a concrete proposal, it will be difficult for Chelsea to convince him.