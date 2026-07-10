Real Madrid initiate move to sign Alexis Mac Allister as Jose Mourinho demand becomes clear

Real Madrid are ready to explore a move for Alexis Mac Allister, as Jose Mourinho is prepared to push for the Argentine midfielder.

According to Fichajes, a €70 million price tag is mentioned for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, with Jose Mourinho reportedly keen on signing the midfielder capable of operating in a double pivot alongside Aurelien Tchouaméni.

Real Madrid are intent on signing a new midfielder this summer to help put Mourinho’s plans for a competitive squad into place. Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to sign a new deal at the club, with Mourinho keen to build his midfield around the Frenchman as well as Federico Valverde, who is also thought to be central to his plans.

The club could potentially sell Eduardo Camavinga and pursue a replacement, with Mourinho having identified several targets. Los Blancos held a strong interest in Enzo Fernandez; however, Chelsea’s huge asking price, reportedly in the region of €120 million, has proved to be a hindrance, with Real Madrid officially declaring that they are not pursuing the Argentine.

Alexis Mac Allister back on Real Madrid’s agenda?

Alexis Mac Allister was previously linked with a move to Real Madrid, and the Liverpool star is now back on their agenda. Liverpool signed Mac Allister in a £35 million deal in 2023, and he has since become a key performer for the club, helping them win the Premier League title. With two years remaining on his contract, the Reds could come under pressure should Real Madrid make a formal approach and if the midfielder signals his approval for a move to the Bernabéu.

Mac Allister brings box-to-box qualities as well as a goalscoring threat and a knack for producing key moments that could benefit Real Madrid under Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician is driving the pursuit, per Fichajes, making him central to any move for the midfielder. With two years left on his contract, there is a genuine chance Real Madrid could tempt him away from Anfield as Mourinho reshapes his midfield for the season ahead and the future beyond.

Mac Allister would suit Mourinho’s tactical build, given the need for a competitive midfield that relies on experienced players like Valverde and Tchouameni to orchestrate Real Madrid’s midfield ambitions. The Argentine has been a standout at international level, delivering consistent performances across multiple seasons. With two years remaining on his Liverpool contract and a €70 million valuation in place, Real Madrid face a clear negotiating threshold should they move to acquire the Argentine.