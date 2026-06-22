Real Madrid ready to sell Eduardo Camavinga for €60 million as enquiries received

Real Madrid will demand around €60 million to part ways with 23-year-old French international Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

A report by Spanish outlet SPORT has revealed Eduardo Camavinga’s stance on his long-term future. The 23-year-old versatile midfielder has no interest in leaving Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window, even though his struggles at the Spanish club led to his exclusion from France’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Frenchman has no shortage of high-profile suitors vying for his signature, as the report has revealed Liverpool and Manchester United as the clubs submitting enquiries for him. Additionally, Chelsea and Juventus are vying for his signature, with Real Madrid not slapping an excessive price tag on him.

Eduardo Camavinga and his Real Madrid career so far

Eduardo Camavinga has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Real Madrid from Stade Rennais in August 2021. The 23-year-old has been a utility man for Los Blancos, as he can reprise any role in the middle of the park and even play as a left-back. He has made over 200 appearances thus far for Real Madrid while chipping in with six goals and 11 assists.

However, Camavinga’s stock has fallen in the last 18 months, as he has been in and out of the starting lineup. Additionally, the French international has struggled with fitness issues during this period. However, despite the drop in stature, his stock remains high, with Liverpool and Manchester United among his prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Liverpool’s interest in Eduardo Camavinga makes tactical sense. The Reds are actively hunting for midfield reinforcement, as Wataru Endo’s recurring injuries have prompted the club to seek alternatives. His defensive capabilities would allow Ryan Gravenberch to operate in a more advanced role.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils will dip their toes in the market for a holding midfielder in the summer transfer window, as Casemiro has left as a free agent and closing in on joining Inter Miami. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has struggled since joining Manchester United from PSG, forcing them to look for a new first-choice holding midfielder. So, Camavinga is an appealing target.

With Liverpool and Manchester United intiiating the move to sign Camavinga, their readiness to pay €60 million will define the possibility of a summer deal. Selling Camavinga would unlock funds for a midfield overhaul, with Real Madrid pursuing upgrades in Rodri, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernández. Both clubs face a window to finalise bids before Real Madrid redirect resources toward attacking midfield targets