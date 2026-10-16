Liverpool feel they have advantage over Chelsea in Alex Scott race due to one key factor

Liverpool believe they have a significant advantage over Chelsea in the race to sign Bournemouth midfield star Alex Scott.

Alex Scott has rejected Bournemouth’s contract offer and triggered interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and other top clubs, with the midfielder valued at more than £100 million. According to TEAMtalk, the Reds are increasingly optimistic about their chances of landing the 23-year-old midfielder who has already rejected a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in the Cherries’ history.

The Merseyside outfit believe Andoni Iraola’s relationship with Scott could give them an advantage in the race to sign him. The Spanish coach knows the Bournemouth defender well from their time together at the Vitality Stadium and played a significant role in the midfielder’s development.

The English international has acknowledged the influence Iraola has had on his game. The Spanish tactician identified Scott as a player he would like to work with again during his initial discussions with Liverpool, and that endorsement could prove important as the Anfield hierarchy assesses whether to pursue a move.

Bournemouth are understood to be willing to consider offers exceeding £100 million, potentially even in January, after previously resisting approaches for the England international during the summer. Scott has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League following his impressive performances and recent senior England debut.

Liverpool could pursue Scott in January

The Merseyside club are assessing the financial implications of signing Scott, with Bournemouth’s valuation representing a significant investment. The Reds are not looking to recruit a direct replacement for Curtis Jones, who joined Inter Milan during the summer, having placed their faith in teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni.

Instead, their recruitment strategy is focused on signing players capable of making a meaningful difference, and Scott is believed to fit that profile. The English midfielder has made 95 appearances for Bournemouth since joining their first-team setup in 2023, contributing to 14 goals.

Before suffering an injury this season, the 23-year-old had registered three goal contributions in six appearances. Primarily a central midfielder, Scott can operate in deeper or more advanced positions. His press resistance, ability to carry the ball and defensive work rate make him an attractive option for clubs seeking greater quality and versatility in midfield.

Chelsea remain serious contenders following Enzo Fernandez’s departure to Manchester City. The Blues view Scott as a potential solution to their midfield needs, while Liverpool are also assessing their options amid uncertainty surrounding Alexis Mac Allister’s future, coincidentally linked with Chelsea.

Scott is not expected to force an exit from Bournemouth, but his ambition and reluctance to sign a new contract have increased the possibility of a departure in 2027.