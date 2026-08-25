Liverpool view Trey Nyoni as internal Curtis Jones replacement

Liverpool are considering Trey Nyoni as the internal replacement for Curtis Jones, who has joined Inter Milan, with manager Andoni Iraola ready to place his trust in the young midfielder.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are not planning to sign an external replacement for Curtis Jones. The English midfielder has completed a permanent move to Inter Milan, and Andoni Iraola views 19-year-old Nyoni as the ideal internal solution rather than spending on a new signing.

Nyoni has been impressive during Liverpool’s pre-season fixtures. He featured regularly in the off-season preparations under Iraola, and the club are now prepared to offer him a significantly larger role than initially anticipated heading into the new campaign.

Since joining from Leicester City’s academy in 2023, Nyoni has made considerable progress behind the scenes at Anfield. Over the past couple of years, he has been involved with the first-team squad on a sporadic basis, including six Premier League appearances last season, although all of those came from the bench and for limited minutes.

His pre-season performances have strengthened the belief within the club that the young midfielder can become an important part of the squad.

Trey Nyoni to replace Curtis Jones?

Curtis Jones is close to completing his move to Inter Milan after the two clubs agreed a deal. There had been suggestions that Liverpool could enter the market to sign a replacement, with some reports linking them to Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

However, recent reports indicate that Liverpool are unlikely to sign a direct replacement for Jones. Instead, the Reds are ready to place their trust in Nyoni to fill the void left by the Inter-bound midfielder.

Whether this decision proves successful remains to be seen, but Liverpool will need a reliable presence in midfield following Jones’ departure. The 25-year-old has been a key performer for the Reds since his breakthrough, making 228 appearances across all competitions and winning the Premier League during his time at Anfield.

Liverpool still active in the transfer market

Although Liverpool appear to have moved on from signing a replacement for Jones, they are still working to finalise deals that could strengthen their attacking options. The club are reportedly pursuing PSG wingers Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, with both deals still in play before the transfer deadline.

In Barcola’s case, there are reports that Arsenal could pose a threat in the race, but Liverpool are thought to be the favourites to complete the signing. Overall, the Reds remain focused on improving their wide attacking areas.

The need for a new midfielder may be placed on the back burner for now, with Nyoni expected to receive plenty of opportunities as Iraola assesses whether the teenager can successfully replace Jones in the squad.