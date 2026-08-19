Curtis Jones set to join Inter Milan as deal agreed

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is on the cusp of joining Inter Milan, as the Serie A champions struck a verbal agreement to sign the 25-year-old English international.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Curtis Jones has been the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A champions have been keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 25-year-old Liverpool utility man.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the Nerazzurri will pay €35 million to sign Jones from Liverpool, with the academy graduate also having an agreement on personal terms. The Italian journalist has added that the Serie A heavyweights are now scheduling a medical for the Englishman, the final step before sealing a deal.

Curtis Jones and his situation

Curtis Jones has endured frustrations since making his senior bow for Liverpool. The academy graduate has been a utility man due to his ability to play as a midfielder, a full-back, and a winger, with Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot efficiently utilising his versatility and consistency. However, his squad-rotation role has limited his claim to a starting berth, with the situation worsened by the remainder of his contract duration.

Jones has made over 200 appearances for Liverpool while contributing 22 goals and 25 assists. However, the English midfielder’s future at Anfield has been uncertain, as he has entered the final year of his contract. With Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of him in the pecking order, a summer exit offers both parties a clean break. The situation has piqued the attention of several bigwigs, with Inter Milan pushing for a deal for weeks.

What’s next for Jones?

Curtis Jones has reportedly been on Inter Milan’s radar since the winter transfer window. The continued pursuit reflects their tactical need to sign a versatile midfielder, amid uncertainties surrounding Davide Frattesi’s long-term future, much like the Liverpool utility man. Additionally, several midfielders aged over 30 may be phased out or sold this summer.

Many candidates have thus emerged on the Serie A club’s wishlist, with Jones emerging as their top target for the Nerazzurri. However, meeting Liverpool’s valuation has been the biggest stumbling block for the Italian champions, though recent reports finally suggested optimism towards sealing a summer deal.

Also Read: Inter Milan’s summer reset: the five sales that could fund Christian Chivu’s rebuild

With Liverpool and Inter Milan finally coming to a consensus over the transfer fee, a €35 million deal is on the cusp of completion. The English midfielder will be relieved to see the end of protracted talks for a summer move, and he can now concentrate on reviving his fortunes at the club level.