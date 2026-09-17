Mikel Arteta unwilling to sanction Martin Zubimendi sale in January

Mikel Arteta plans to keep Martin Zubimendi at Arsenal beyond January, despite reported unhappiness over playing time.

According to a report by Football Insider, Arteta considers the midfielder an important part of his plans for the season and is unlikely to approve any exit in the new year.

Arsenal’s midfield is crowded, and competing for a starting role demands relentless effort. Arteta demands constant competition; his players must earn every start. The arrival of Bruno Guimaraes reflects Arteta’s willingness to challenge the existing hierarchy, and his defensive stability complements Zubimendi’s distributional role.

Myles Lewis-Skelly has also pushed for greater involvement since the beginning of the season, further intensifying the midfield pecking order. Arsenal’s midfield is a versatile asset. Arteta rotates roles and personnel to match opponents and match situations.

Questions have been raised about Zubimendi’s role following the arrival of Guimaraes and Lewis-Skelly’s emergence towards the end of last season and at the start of the current campaign.

Arteta’s view of Zubimendi

Zubimendi was reportedly linked with Real Madrid and Chelsea towards the end of the summer transfer window, but there was no possibility of him leaving at that stage. Arteta ruled out the prospect of an exit, and the Spaniard has so far started only one match this season, appearing at right-back in the EFL Cup third-round victory over Ipswich Town.

There have been rumours that Zubimendi could seek a move in January, but those reports may soon lose momentum. Arteta is unlikely to approve the Spanish midfielder’s departure because he considers him a vital component of his squad plans.

The Arsenal manager wants to retain the full squad for the duration of the campaign, particularly given the team’s ambitions this season. Zubimendi is expected to remain part of those plans.

The player joined Arsenal in a £60 million deal in the summer of 2025 and made 57 appearances during an impressive first season, as the club won the Premier League and reached the UEFA Champions League final. Although his form dipped towards the end of last season, Arteta believes Zubimendi will play an important role in the current campaign, especially with matches arriving in quick succession.

Is Zubimendi unhappy?

There have been rumours that Zubimendi is unhappy with his current situation at Arsenal because of a perceived lack of playing time. The Spaniard has featured in most of the team’s matches so far, primarily as a substitute, but reports suggest he remains willing to fight for his place.

The midfielder is still recovering from a demanding club season and was also part of the Spain squad that won the World Cup. He is gradually competing for a regular role and, as was the case last season, should accumulate plenty of minutes as the campaign progresses. Arteta is unlikely to sanction any departure in January, leaving Zubimendi to compete for a regular role as the season progresses.