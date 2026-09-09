Martin Zubimendi wants to fight for Arsenal future, determines condition for January exit

Martin Zubimendi is eager to fight for his place at Arsenal; however, there are rumours he could consider an exit if his situation remains unchanged.

Martin Zubimendi is willing to fight for his place at Arsenal but could consider leaving if his situation does not improve under Mikel Arteta. As per TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Real Madrid are monitoring the midfielder’s status closely.

Mikel Arteta took significant steps to bolster his midfield with the addition of Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian’s arrival raises questions about Zubimendi’s role at the club, with the midfielder suffering a dip in form in the final stages of last season.

Myles Lewis-Skelly took his place in midfield in the final few games of the previous campaign, and he also started the UEFA Champions League final. So far in the new campaign, the Arsenal academy graduate has started the last four games across all competitions, including the three league games, while Zubimendi has come off the bench in each of those encounters.

There are rumours Zubimendi could consider an exit in 2027, but Arteta remains steadfast in his stance that his compatriot is a key part of his plans.

Interest from Europe’s top clubs

Real Madrid and Chelsea were the teams linked with Zubimendi in the final period of the summer transfer window, according to reports, and at the time, Arsenal categorically ruled out an exit. However, the speculation around the Spanish midfielder suggests he is not considered a clear-cut starter for the team, and should that situation remain unchanged, he could evaluate his next steps.

That includes a potential departure from Arsenal, which will keep Chelsea and Real Madrid attentive. The latter reportedly considered a summer move after losing Rodri to Barcelona, while Chelsea, managed by Xabi Alonso, were interested in Zubimendi as a possible replacement for Enzo Fernandez. The Spanish coach had also pursued him while at Real Madrid last summer.

Arsenal’s valuation and Arteta’s stance

Arsenal will demand a premium fee given their £60 million investment in signing him in the summer of 2025. However, as far as Arteta is concerned, the Spanish coach views the midfield setup as a key part of his plans, and that includes having top-quality players in his system, including Zubimendi.

The player did not push for an exit despite the added competition for places during the summer. Arteta has indicated his expectations to use Zubimendi significantly this season, suggesting he has not lost faith in the Spanish midfielder.