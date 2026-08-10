Real Madrid make approach for Martin Zubimendi move, Chelsea also keen

Real Madrid will attempt to sign 27-year-old Spanish international Martin Zubimendi from Arsenal this summer, having submitted an enquiry to the North London club.

According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Martin Zubimendi is also the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Arsenal midfielder.

However, per Sebastien Vidal, Arsenal would prefer not to part ways with the former Real Sociedad midfielder in the coming weeks. The Premier League champions have thus slapped a prohibitive price tag of €90 million on the Spaniard to ward off prospective suitors.

How has Martin Zubimendi fared at Arsenal?

Martin Zubimendi has settled into Arsenal since joining from Real Sociedad last summer. The 27-year-old arrived with considerable expectations after establishing himself as one of La Liga’s leading midfielders at Real Sociedad. However, he showed inconsistency in his debut season at Arsenal.

While the Spanish international amassed over 4,000 minutes of game time in 57 outings across all competitions and contributed 6 goals and 3 assists, he lost his spot as a regular starter towards the end of the 2025/26 season. This dip in form may explain the interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea.

A man in demand

Real Madrid have long monitored Martin Zubimendi, tracking his development at Real Sociedad. The interest reflects Real Madrid’s search for a holding midfielder after losing the race to sign Rodri, who will likely join Barcelona this summer. Real Madrid need a specific profile, as they have lacked progression from the central areas since Toni Kroos retired.

As for Chelsea, the Blues are worried about Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future amid his links with Manchester City. The Argentine international is reportedly ready to leave the West London club, forcing them to look for a long-term replacement. Zubimendi, who added facets to his game in his debut season with Arsenal, is an option worth considering, as he has evolved from being a defensive midfielder who did not contribute in the final third.

However, winning the race to sign the Spanish international amid the Real Madrid links will be a tall order, as selling to a direct rival is improbable. Nevertheless, with Arsenal determined to keep Zubimendi unless suitors pay €90 million, a deal can only materialise on the North London club’s terms.