Real Madrid mull over summer move for Martin Zubimendi.

Real Madrid are continuing to assess long-term options for their midfield as the club prepares for another season challenging on multiple fronts.

Although the Spanish giants remain well-stocked in the centre of the pitch, the recruitment department is keeping a close eye on players capable of becoming the next cornerstone of the midfield.

One familiar name has once again emerged on the club’s shortlist, that of Martin Zubimendi, who left Real Sociedad for Arsenal in a £60 million move in 2025, is once again attracting attention from Real Madrid. The Spain international has long been admired at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the club viewing him as one of the country’s most complete holding midfielders.

Despite only spending a year in North London, reports in Spain suggest Madrid are considering whether to test Arsenal’s resolve before the transfer window closes. However, any move would be far from straightforward.

Arsenal are unlikely to entertain offers

Arsenal invested heavily to bring Zubimendi to the Premier League and continue to regard the 27-year-old as a central figure in Mikel Arteta’s project. Having arrived from Real Sociedad for £60 million, the midfielder has quickly established himself as one of Arsenal’s most reliable performers thanks to his composure in possession, tactical intelligence and ability to dictate the tempo of matches.

There is no indication that the Gunners are actively looking to sell, meaning Real Madrid would almost certainly need to submit a substantial offer to even begin negotiations.

According to Fichajes, Madrid’s long-standing admiration for Zubimendi predates his move to England, and the club still believe he possesses the technical qualities required to thrive in La Liga.

Spanish stars in demand

Zubimendi is one of several members of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad who could become the subject of transfer speculation this summer.Barcelona continue to monitor Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro and Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal as they search for reinforcements, while Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Barcelona forward Ferran Torres. Among those names, however, Zubimendi arguably represents the most difficult deal to complete.

Unlike some of the other players attracting interest, he is settled at Arsenal, where he remains a vital component of Arteta’s plans. That places the negotiating power firmly in the hands of the Premier League club should Real Madrid decide to formalise their interest. For now, Madrid’s admiration remains just that, but the situation could develop if they decide a new defensive midfielder is a priority before the window closes.

Real Madrid’s interest in Zubimendi is understandable given his consistency and technical quality, but this feels like one of the toughest transfers of the summer to complete. Arsenal only signed him a year ago and have little reason to sanction a sale unless an exceptional offer arrives. Unless the player himself pushes for a return to Spain, the Gunners remain in complete control of the situation, making a move to the Bernabéu unlikely in the current window.