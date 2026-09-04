Martin Zubimendi considering 2027 Arsenal exit

Martin Zubimendi could consider his future at Arsenal in 2027 depending on how much of a key role he plays under Mikel Arteta.

According to Spanish news site Fichajes, Real Madrid and Liverpool are among the teams on high alert regarding the possibility of Martin Zubimendi becoming available in 2027. The midfielder is reportedly considering his future at Arsenal if he continues to fall further down in the pecking order, as Mikel Arteta currently prefers other options over the Spanish international in his midfield setup.

Zubimendi was close to joining Liverpool in 2024 but chose not to, eventually signing with Arsenal in 2025. Having signed for a fee worth €70 million from Real Sociedad in summer 2025, Zubimendi quickly became a mainstay in Arsenal’s midfield following the departure of Thomas Partey.

The Spaniard partnered Declan Rice in the heart of Arsenal’s midfield and made 57 appearances across all competitions, with the team winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final.

However, Mikel Arteta did not select him from the start in the final weeks of the league season. Instead, the Spanish tactician opted to use teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly, who also started the UEFA Champions League final. There were concerns during the break that the teenager’s rise to prominence could even see Zubimendi depart amid reported interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Martin Zubimendi to consider Arsenal future?

As things stand, Zubimendi has started each of Arsenal’s opening games on the bench, although he did come on as a substitute in both matches. While it is still early in the season to speculate, the midfielder is reportedly considering his future at the Emirates if his situation under Arteta does not improve, which could even result in a departure in 2027, possibly in January.

Should the Arsenal midfielder decide to leave, there are already several suitors on alert, including Real Madrid and Liverpool. The latter had been linked with several midfielders during the break, and recent reports are already pointing towards a potential move for Lamine Camara in 2027.

Meanwhile, a report during the break suggested a significant price point for Real Madrid to sign Zubimendi. However, that update merely speculates on the midfielder’s future, as Mikel Arteta ruled out an exit for the Spaniard in the summer and insisted he was an extremely important part of his plans.

In football, circumstances can change quickly, and should Arteta persist in using him sparingly during the season, Zubimendi’s thinking could shift. Any movement, though, is likely to occur only in next summer’s transfer window.