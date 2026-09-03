Liverpool contemplate 2027 move for Lamine Camara, contact established

Liverpool are considering making a move for Chelsea and Crystal Palace midfield target Lamine Camara in 2027.

Liverpool have set their sights on AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara over a possible move in 2027, with the Reds having already established contact over a potential deal. Football Insider reports that the Merseyside club have held preliminary talks to sign the Senegal international during the summer and remain interested in bringing him to Anfield in the near future.

Camara was on the verge of joining Chelsea before the proposed move dramatically collapsed on deadline day. The Blues had agreed a £47 million deal with Monaco, with the midfielder preparing to undergo his medical, only for the Ligue 1 club to withdraw from negotiations after the 11 pm deadline had passed.

According to Football360, Camara subsequently returned to Monaco training, while the failed transfer has also alerted Crystal Palace. Chelsea have continued to monitor the situation, meaning Liverpool could face stiff competition if they decide to step up their interest.

Fichajes has reported that Liverpool’s former sporting director Richard Hughes made direct contact with Monaco and Camara’s representatives during the transfer window. The discussions were aimed at keeping the door open for a future move and ensuring the Senegalese midfielder would not commit himself elsewhere.

Camara’s profile could appeal to Andoni Iraola. The 22-year-old offers athleticism, energy, and the ability to contribute on both sides of the pitch. The Reds decided against signing a Curtis Jones replacement in the summer. While Liverpool are willing to back Trey Nyoni, they could consider adding Camara to the mix in the winter.

AS Monaco’s demands to sell Camara

A potential deal will not come cheaply. Camara remains under contract with Monaco until June 2029, giving the French club little reason to accept a below-market offer. The midfielder is currently valued at around €40 million, but Monaco are reportedly looking for a package worth between €55 million and €60 million.

The competition could further complicate Liverpool’s plans. Chelsea may return to the table if they need to strengthen their midfield following Enzo Fernandez’s move to Manchester City, while the Eagles are also monitoring Camara after his failed Stamford Bridge switch.

Amidst uncertainty around the long-term future of Adam Wharton, investing in Camara could be a very sensible decision from Palace. More importantly, the player could consider a move to Selhurst Park, because of their track record of developing young players.