Lamine Camara set to join Chelsea as €55 million deal agreed

AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara is on the verge of joining Chelsea on a permanent deal in a surprise deadline-day move.

According to a report by reputed French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea and AS Monaco have reached an agreement over a deal worth €55 million for Lamine Camara. The Blues have been keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the final hours of the ongoing transfer window, and they have zeroed in on the 22-year-old prospect.

Per Fabrice Hawkins, Camara has agreed to sign a six-year contract, with Chelsea reserving the option of an additional year. Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has shed some light on the transfer saga, revealing that AS Monaco needed a sale after Folarin Balogun’s proposed move to Everton collapsed. The report suggests Behdad Eghbali drove the deal as Chelsea swooped in for an agreement.

Lamine Camara and his progress at AS Monaco

Lamine Camara has become a household name while establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1 since joining AS Monaco from FC Metz in July 2024. The 22-year-old has come leaps and bounds in the last two seasons, with his stock skyrocketing during this period.

The Senegalese midfielder has made 75 appearances thus far for AS Monaco while chipping in with six goals and 11 assists, and he has also been a regular for his national side. Meanwhile, Camara’s exploits for his club and country have provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with several Premier League clubs showing interest in him in the last few months.

Premier League adventure beckons

Chelsea’s interest in Lamine Camara reflects the West London club’s urgency for necessary midfield reinforcements. The Blues have been worried about Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future, and the Argentine international is now on the verge of joining Manchester City in a record deal.

Meanwhile, Romeo Lavia is still rebuilding fitness, leaving Valentin Barco as Chelsea’s only established alternative to Fernandez within the Chelsea squad. While Camara will not be a like-for-like replacement for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, his defensive acumen and physical profile will allow Xabi Alonso to add some much-needed solidity to the midfield and let the attacking players play with freedom.

With AS Monaco now agreeing to sell Camara for €55 million after rejecting previous bids, a deal is on the cusp of completion. The deadline-day switch is now contingent on the completion of a medical test, with the Senegalese international getting his desired move to Chelsea after seeing the move collapse earlier in the day.