AS Monaco reject second Chelsea bid for Lamine Camara

Chelsea are facing a major deadline-day challenge in midfield as they prepare for Enzo Fernandez’s expected departure to Manchester City.

The Blues have been working on potential replacements alongside negotiations over Fernandez, but their options are narrowing rapidly as the window approaches its conclusion.

According to Fabrice Hawkins via X, AS Monaco have rejected Chelsea’s second offer for Lamine Camara, worth €50 million, with the Ligue 1 club currently showing little willingness to sell the 22-year-old.

AS Monaco stand firm over Camara

Camara has emerged as one of Chelsea’s leading midfield targets as they look to offset the impending loss of Fernandez. However, Monaco’s position has made negotiations extremely difficult. Chelsea have now seen two approaches fail, with their latest €50 million proposal rejected and Monaco seemingly determined to retain the Senegal international beyond the deadline.

The situation leaves Chelsea under considerable pressure, particularly with Fernandez now set to complete a blockbuster move to Manchester City. Manu Kone of Roma has also been discussed as another potential option, but there is currently no guarantee Chelsea will manage to land a replacement before the window closes.

Fernandez departure increases Chelsea urgency

Manchester City have reportedly finalised an agreement with Chelsea to sign Fernandez in a deal worth around €145 million including add-ons, equivalent to roughly £125 million. The Argentine international had been keen on the move, with his strong relationship with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca understood to have been an important factor.

Chelsea had initially been reluctant to sanction the transfer without first securing a replacement. However, the club have ultimately decided to proceed despite the uncertainty surrounding their own midfield recruitment. That makes the failure to land Camara especially significant.

With Monaco refusing €50 million and time running out, Chelsea may either need to substantially improve their proposal, pivot quickly to an alternative, or accept that they will enter the season without a direct replacement for Fernandez.

Chelsea are now in a difficult position entirely shaped by timing. Selling Fernandez for a huge fee makes financial sense, but doing so before securing his replacement leaves the club exposed. Camara would appear to fit the profile Chelsea want, but Monaco have no obvious incentive to sell this late unless an exceptional offer arrives.

A third bid cannot be ruled out, but if AS Monaco remain firm, Chelsea may have to move quickly towards another target rather than spend the final hours chasing a deal that is increasingly difficult to complete.