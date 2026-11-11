Leeds United, Newcastle United run rule over Dion Beljo

Leeds United and Newcastle United dispatched scouts to monitor 24-year-old Croatian international Dion Beljo in the UEFA Nations League match between Sunderland and Dinamo Zagreb last week.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Dion Beljo is also the subject of interest from Manchester United, while Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton, and Tottenham Hotspur vying for his signature as well. The update adds that Sunderland, who got a close-up look at the Dinamo Zagreb striker’s qualities during the Europa League clash, have joined the race.

Dion Beljo and his rapid rise

Dion Beljo has emerged as one of a prospective asset for the Croatian national side for the next phase of international football. With several icons and legends approaching the twilight of their careers, the national side needs top-class footballers who are starting to make their mark at the club level.

Beljo joined Dinamo Zagreb in July 2025, scoring 38 goals and providing 6 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions in his debut season. This season, the player has continued from where he left off, having netted 19 times and provided nine assists in only 20 outings, including a striker in Zagreb’s 2-0 win over Sunderland in the UEFA Europa League last week. That game had scouts from Leeds United and Newcastle United in attendance.

A man in demand

The 24-year-old Croat has emerged as a viable target for Newcastle United, who will pursue a striker next year. Yoane Wissa continues to remain inconsistent after an sub-par debut season, and with Nick Woltemade not in the club’s long-term plans amid his links with Bayern Munich, they must pursue a productive striker. Beljo’s physical profile and productivity offer a clear contrast to Newcastle’s current options.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest in Dion Beljo is logical. The Red Devils need a top-class striker to compete with Benjamin Sesko, whose fitness issues have created problems for the team in his absence. With Joshua Zirkzee increasingly likely to leave Manchester United next year, they need a prolific striker who can be a long-term solution in the final third alongside Sesko.

As for Leeds United, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is increasingly likely to sign a new contract amid his links with Manchester United. However, Lukas Nmecha faces an uncertain future at Elland Road after entering the final 12 months of his contract. So, Leeds United must pursue a striker to replace Nmecha, with Beljo an option worth considering.

With nearly half of the Premier League involved in the race to sign Beljo, Dinamo Zagreb will face an intense battle to keep the Croatian striker. Several clubs are already scouting the player intently, and though the TEAMtalk report makes no mention of a price tag, Dinamo Zagreb can extract maximum value from his departure if a bidding war ensues.