Newcastle United run rule over Dion Beljo, face Chelsea, Everton battle

Newcastle United have firmed up their interest in Dion Beljo by dispatching scouts to watch him in action for Dinamo Zagreb against Anderlecht last month.

According to a report by Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti, Chelsea and Everton are also interested in Dion Beljo. Several Premier League clubs are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a striker next year, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old Dinamo Zagreb centre-forward.

Who is Dion Beljo?

Dion Beljo has emerged as one of the best prospects to serve Croatian football over the coming decade. With several players on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers, the national side needs reliable players who are starting to make their mark in club football.

Beljo joined Dinamo Zagreb in July 2025, scoring 38 goals and providing 6 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions during his debut season. This season, the striker has continued from where he left off, having netted 18 times and provided eight assists in 19 outings, including the winner in Zagreb’s 1-0 victory over Anderlecht in the UEFA Europa League this week. That game had scouts from Newcastle United in attendance.

A man in demand

The 24-year-old Croat has emerged as a viable target for Newcastle United, who will pursue a striker next year. Yoane Wissa continues to perform inconsistently after an unimpressive debut season, and with Nick Woltemade not in the Tyneside club’s long-term plans amid his links with Bayern Munich, they must pursue a productive striker. Beljo’s physical profile and finishing record offer a clear contrast to Newcastle’s current options.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Dion Beljo is notable. Chelsea already have one of the Premier League’s elite strikers in Joao Pedro, with Danny Welbeck providing reliable backup. With Emmanuel Emegha also competing for minutes, Chelsea must sell at least one striker before returning to the market for a new centre-forward.

As for Everton, the requirement is more pressing. After selling Beto to Fiorentina in the summer, the Toffees failed to sign a replacement, meaning Thierno Barry is the only specialist striker in David Moyes’s squad. Beljo, who has shown impressive productivity at Dinamo Zagreb and possesses the physicality to become an asset for Moyes, has emerged as a credible target for Everton.

Beyond Newcastle, Chelsea, and Everton, Leeds United, Manchester City, Brentford, Tottenham, and Manchester United are also interested in Beljo, per Sportske Novosti. Newcastle’s scouting trip signals a clear push to lead the race for Beljo before the January transfer window.