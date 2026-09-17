Bayern Munich eyeing Nick Woltemade as Harry Kane replacement

Bayern Munich may look to sign 24-year-old German international Nick Woltemade from Newcastle United next summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Bayern Munich are worried about the long-term future of Harry Kane. Tottenham Hotspur will be among the prospective suitors vying for the star striker’s signature next year, forcing the Bundesliga champions to consider their options from the market.

Per Fichajes, the Bavarian giants are “closely monitoring” Woltemade’s situation, with the player currently on loan at Juventus. If Bayern and Kane do not strike an agreement for a new contract, they will launch a bid to sign the former VfB Stuttgart striker next year.

Nick Woltemade and his recent struggles

Nick Woltemade has endured an inconsistent spell since joining Newcastle United from VfB Stuttgart in a deal worth £69 million last year. While the 24-year-old hit the ground running at the Tyneside club, he struggled in the second half of the 2025/26 season, scoring sparingly in his outings in 2026, though he still managed a decent tally of 11 goals and six assists in 53 appearances for Newcastle.

The German international joined Juventus on a season-long loan deal on the deadline day of the summer transfer window, and he has managed only 44 minutes of game time. Yet Bayern’s sustained interest reflects their previous pursuit before Newcastle and the forward’s earlier openness to a Bavarian move, suggesting the club sees long-term potential despite his current form.

Bundesliga return on the horizon?

Bayern Munich wanted to sign Nick Woltemade before he joined Newcastle United, but a deal did not materialise. While Bayern have expressed confidence in tying Kane to a new contract, his age and recent injury record necessitate contingency planning for 2027 and beyond.

So, while Bayern Munich are confident of tying Kane to a new contract, they must plan for life after the veteran English striker, with Woltemade emerging as a viable target. Reports over the past year have claimed that the Newcastle United centre-forward is open to joining the Bavarian outfit.

Meanwhile, per BBC Sport, Woltemade’s loan deal with Juventus does not give the Serie A club any option to make a move permanent. Bayern can negotiate directly with Newcastle without interference from Juventus, giving the Bavarian club a clear pathway to a move if Kane’s contract talks stall.