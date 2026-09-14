Bayern Munich confident of agreeing Harry Kane contract amid Premier League links

Bayern Munich are confident about keeping Harry Kane for the long run and remain optimistic about agreeing to a new contract with him soon.

Bayern Munich are confident of agreeing a new long-term contract with Harry Kane before January, according to TEAMtalk, with the striker in the final year of his deal. The Bavarian giants believe the England captain remains committed to Vincent Kompany’s project and want to secure his future before the calendar turns.

Kane had his doubters when he left a prolific Premier League career to join Bayern Munich in 2023. However, the forward has since flourished and become one of the best players in the world, not just the Bundesliga.

Since joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham in 2023, Kane has flourished in the Bundesliga. He reached the 100-goal mark in the German top flight over the weekend, totalling 150 goals and 34 assists in 153 appearances for the club. His on-pitch form underscores why Bayern regard renewal as critical.

The Bundesliga champions face an urgent renewal task. Kane has entered the final year of his contract and must agree terms before 1 January, when he becomes free to negotiate with rival clubs. Bayern’s summer stance, as they planned on rejecting approaches from multiple top clubs in the market, reflecting on the confidence that Kane would sign and stay on for the long-term future.

Will Kane stay on at Bayern Munich?

Bayern believe Kane is committed to their project, with several reports during the summer suggesting that the striker had no intention of leaving. However, the possibility of losing him as a free agent next summer remains a major concern for the Bavarian giants, who had reportedly planned to hold talks over an extension earlier in the summer.

Kane is believed to have explored other opportunities to understand how some interested clubs viewed him as a potential signing. The report claims that Al-Hilal were one of the clubs to hold talks with the striker before signing Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa. Although Kane did not leave Bayern Munich, he now knows that options would be available if he eventually decides to move on.

Premier League clubs alert

Manchester United and Tottenham remain poised to exploit any breakdown in talks. Clubs such as these have long-term strategic interest in Kane, and a Bosman move window would eliminate the financial hurdle that blocked a paid move in recent windows. Manchester United need a reliable alternative to Benjamin Sesko, while Tottenham have lacked a prolific striker since the Englishman’s departure.

Although Bayern remain confident of keeping Kane, speculation about his future is likely to continue until he signs a new contract. Should Kane refuse to commit before January 1, Die Roten will lose significant leverage, and Tottenham or Manchester United could move quickly to secure him on a free transfer next summer.