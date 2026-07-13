Bayern Munich set to step up Harry Kane talks as Tottenham join chase

Bayern Munich are confident about Harry Kane’s future and are set to accelerate renewal talks amid suggestions of interest from Tottenham and a few others.

According to TeamTalk, Bayern Munich are confident about Harry Kane’s future and are set to accelerate renewal talks amid growing interest from Tottenham, while others like Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been mentioned previously to keep tabs on the England skipper.

Harry Kane has been a sensation at Bayern Munich since his 2023 arrival from Tottenham, scoring 146 goals from 147 appearances across all competitions with 33 assists. As prolific as the England captain is, his former club Tottenham are eager to explore a return if conditions align in summer 2027, while Barcelona and Real Madrid are also thought to be monitoring his situation.

Kane is thought to be happy with life in Bavaria, and David Ornstein recently reported that he is close to signing a renewal. The World Cup may be delaying talks at the moment, but Bayern Munich are set to accelerate renewal discussions as soon as he returns to the club for pre-season.

Tottenham to explore a Kane return in 2027?

Tottenham have maintained an interest in Kane since his departure from the club. With a new project promising excitement in north London, they believe they can take a stronger position in the race for Kane if the striker becomes available on the market in 2027.

Bayern Munich are reportedly prepared to block any transfer this summer, and Spurs are only planning to make a formal approach in 2027 when his current deal expires. That contractual window has pushed Bayern to accelerate renewal talks and secure Kane’s long-term future before any rival can advance a claim.

Spurs will only explore a deal if circumstances align, and at the moment there are no indications that Kane could push for a return to north London. Bayern Munich are therefore in pole position to finalise a renewal, and they believe he will stay.

Barcelona and Real Madrid’s fading interest

Apart from Spurs, there have been rumours about Barcelona’s interest dating back to December 2025, when they were considering Robert Lewandowski’s future and could have made a summer move. However, they are now vigorously chasing Julian Alvarez as a replacement for the Polish striker.

Real Madrid were also mentioned as a potential suitors going by previous reports, but their interest is complicated by Kylian Mbappe’s presence, las the need is not urgent unlike Barcelona to an extent. Bayern Munich are in pole position to finalise a renewal deal, with pre-season contract talks expected imminently once Kane returns from international duty.