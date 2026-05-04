Bayern Munich set to block Harry Kane exit amid Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona links

Bayern Munich have no interest in considering a sale of goal-machine Harry Kane amid reports of interest from some of the top clubs.

Harry Kane has transformed his reputation as a goal-machine since moving to Bayern Munich, as he has continued to deliver successful results. Fussball Daten revealed that the Bundesliga champions have no intention of considering offers for their talismanic striker, amid reports of interest from Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Harry Kane took a curious career turn back in 2023, when he chose to join Bayern Munich over some of the Premier League suitors as well as others. The move has been beneficial for both parties, as the Bavarian giants managed to replace the goalscoring prowess of former striker Robert Lewandowski, while the England skipper found a club matching his ambitions.

A record of 133 goals from 143 appearances across all competitions screams success, and Bayern Munich are aiming to continue this association for as long as possible. Hence, they are uninterested in any sale of the England captain, who could also play a pivotal role in helping them win the Champions League if they were to make the final after the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday.

Reports are stating Bayern Munich are planning contract talks with the striker, which could be a major step in the right direction. Die Roten are not interested in parting ways with Kane, and could offer him more than the €25 million-a-year wages he currently earns.

Their trust in the player who saw them pay a hefty fee to Tottenham was indicative enough of their faith in him, which has paid off well. Hence, Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United could face a blow in their slim efforts to probably explore a move for the Bayern talisman.

Why are clubs interested in Harry Kane?

Harry Kane’s prolific form is obviously a big factor, and despite his age, Chelsea are reportedly keen to put down a big-money fee for the striker. Manchester United might also be open to paying big, as well as handing Kane a huge salary, but they might look in a different direction when it comes to signing a new striker, if they are to bring one in this summer.

Barcelona had been interested for many months now, and they need to bring in a prolific goalscorer if Lewandowski were to leave in the summer. However, their financial situation may make any move for Kane extremely difficult to comprehend, and Bayern’s stance on their No. 9 will ensure there is no exit for the England captain.