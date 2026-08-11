Harry Kane committed to Bayern Munich after Barcelona, Tottenham approaches

Tottenham and Barcelona have enquired about the availability of Bayern Munich star Harry Kane; they will struggle to strike a deal.

According to TEAMtalk, Harry Kane is expected to commit his long-term future to Bayern Munich with a new three-year contract, despite recent enquiries from Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur. The Bundesliga champions are confident that the 33-year-old is ready to remain in Germany, with negotiations over the deal accelerating.

Both Barcelona and Tottenham have explored the possibility of signing Kane this summer, but neither approach has managed to convince Kane to leave Bayern. The England captain remains the club’s record goalscorer for Tottenham, and Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival has revived Spurs’ interest in a reunion.

However, Kane’s preference for Bavaria is currently clear, and Bayern are equally determined to retain him. The England skipper is entering the final year of his current contract and is expected to sign a new three-year deal.

Bayern pushing hard to keep hold of Kane

Bayern are prepared to make that commitment despite his age, with the club convinced that his extraordinary output still makes him central to their plans. The striker has been sensational since arriving in Germany.

Kane has scored 146 goals and provided 33 assists in 147 appearances for Bayern, while his numbers last season were equally remarkable. He finished the campaign with 61 goals and seven assists in 51 appearances across competitions.

Barcelona have maintained regular contact with Kane’s representatives throughout the summer as they prepare for life without Robert Lewandowski. The Catalan giants have also continued their pursuit of Julian Alvarez, but their interest in Kane has been much more substantial than simply making a contingency plan.

Kane has seriously considered what life in Spain could look like, but a move away from Bayern would require a particularly compelling proposition. At present, there is nothing significant enough to convince him to leave the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern are understood to be equally determined to resolve Kane’s future as quickly as possible. Negotiations are already progressing, with the club hopeful of completing the new agreement before the end of August.

While Tottenham are in the market for a new number nine and De Zerbi would welcome the opportunity to bring Kane back to North London, a move away from Bayern Munich is not currently on the 33-year-old’s agenda. However, a new three-year contract would not necessarily close the door on a future return to his boyhood club.