Manchester United, Tottenham, Everton lining up January move for Dion Beljo

Dion Beljo’s remarkable goalscoring form has put him firmly on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton are all keeping tabs on the Dinamo Zagreb striker ahead of the January transfer window as per TEAMtalk.

The 24-year-old has been virtually unstoppable in recent weeks, scoring 12 goals in his last 14 games; he has contributed to 18 goals overall this term. Ten of those have arrived in just seven league appearances for Dinamo, while he has also begun making an impact at international level with Croatia.

Manchester United, Tottenham, and Everton have all recently checked on Beljo, with the three clubs now assessing whether a January move could be realistic. At 6ft 5in, the Croat offers an imposing physical presence but his recent numbers suggest there is considerably more to his game than simply his aerial ability.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Everton in the fray

Manchester United’s interest comes as they continue to evaluate their attacking options. They have Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha competing for prominent roles, but Joshua Zirkzee’s future remains uncertain. Beljo’s ability to operate as a traditional centre-forward could give United something different. His physical presence would also provide an alternative against Premier League sides that defend with a deep block.

Tottenham have an arguably more immediate need. Richarlison has been left out of Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, leaving Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush as the principal options. Adding a powerful No.9 could therefore give Spurs greater depth and tactical flexibility.

For Everton, the situation is even more pressing as David Moyes was left with only Thierno Barry as a recognised senior striker after Beto’s departure to Fiorentina and the club’s failure to bring in a replacement. Beljo would therefore represent a significant upgrade in terms of depth and give Everton a genuine focal point in attack, though they have also shown interest in Christian Kofane.

Beljo’s form is growing difficult to ignore

The Croat’s current run is not simply a brief purple patch. He scored 38 goals in 48 appearances last season, demonstrating that his latest scoring burst is part of a much larger upward trend. Brentford are also monitoring him, while interest has emerged from the City Football Group and BlueCo. Newcastle United and Leeds United have previously been linked with the striker too.

For now, clubs remain at the scouting and assessment stage rather than preparing formal bids. Beljo is exactly the sort of striker who could become extremely attractive to Premier League clubs in January. His numbers immediately grab attention, but his physical profile could be just as important.

The competition could make the deal difficult, however if Beljo continues scoring at this rate, his price will rise quickly. For Everton, waiting until the summer could mean watching Manchester United or Tottenham take the opportunity away from them. January may be the moment to act.