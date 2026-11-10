Tottenham join Liverpool, Manchester United in Alejandro Balde

Tottenham have emerged as a new suitor for Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde ahead of January, joining Liverpool and Manchester United in pursuit of the left-back.

As reported by Fichajes, Alejandro Balde has another suitor from the Premier League, as Tottenham are ready to join the race for the left-back. Manchester United and Liverpool are the other teams being linked with a move, with Barcelona ready to sell if terms are matched.

Tottenham are still looking for solutions in the transfer market to further strengthen their squad after a summer window of unprecedented spend. The North Londoners did strengthen their defence to a large extent over the summer, and are now in the market for a new left-back option.

Spurs are reportedly ready to part ways with Destiny Udogie, given the Italian full-back has endured plenty of fitness-related issues over the last two seasons. Should they manage to offload him, Alejandro Balde is a target, with Barcelona already preparing a sale, as per reports.

Balde is no longer needed under Hansi Flick, with Spurs now drawing up the idea of approaching his camp over a potential move. Barcelona are reportedly demanding at least €45 million for the full-back, or a loan with a mandatory buy option, something Tottenham are well-positioned to structure such a deal.

Competition from Manchester United and Liverpool

Tottenham might have an attractive proposition for Balde, who could realistically cement the left-back slot for himself for years to come, but the big issue in this race is the level of competition and the quality of the clubs chasing the 23-year-old Barcelona wide man.

Manchester United are certainly interested in Balde, as per reports, as the team are eager to strengthen the left-back position since the summer window. The Red Devils have pursued Balde for some time and may hold an edge with his camp over the other suitors, given they have been looking at him and other names to strenghthen the left-back position for a while now.

Liverpool are also considered a suitor, as per reports, with the club also seeking a long-term left-back option to compete with Milos Kerkez. There have been some doubts over the Hungarian, as per some reports, which may see them consider a move for Balde if he were indeed available over the coming weeks.

The asking price may play an important role in determining whether teams are serious about landing Balde. Interested parties will certainly probe the idea of negotiating the price down, with Barcelona already eager and looking at possible replacements once the homegrown star leaves the club.