Barcelona could be forced to sell Alejandro Balde in January

Barcelona will have to sell a player to make room for a new signing in the January transfer window, with Alejandro Balde the likely candidate for a winter departure.

According to a report by The Sun, Alejandro Balde is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the winter transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Barcelona defender.

The latest boost has come from a report by MARCA, which suggests that the reigning La Liga champions are “considering making a signing” in January, but for that to happen, they need to “finalise a departure” first. The report then suggests that the “leading candidate” to depart is Balde, with the Spaniard likely to make room for Lisandro Martinez, per The Sun.

Alejandro Balde and his rollercoaster Barcelona career

Alejandro Balde has experienced mixed fortunes in his short Barcelona career thus far, despite having enjoyed many memorable moments since breaking into the first-team squad a few years ago. The Catalan club’s crippling financial situation forced them to increasingly rely on homegrown talent, with the 23-year-old part of a talented group that also includes Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Pau Cubarsi, and others.

Balde has made over 150 appearances for Barcelona while chipping in with three goals and 21 assists. However, the Spanish international has dropped behind Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo in the pecking order, managing only 116 minutes of game time in four outings this term. However, that has not affected his popularity in the market.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester United wanted to sign Alejandro Balde in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not go through. The continued interest is logical, as Patrick Dorgu has transitioned into winger under Michael Carrick. So, the Danish international has vacated the left-back role, with Luke Shaw the only remaining senior specialist for the spot.

Shaw, now in his 30s and historically injury-prone, has missed most games this season due to persistent fitness issues. That has exposed Manchester United’s left-back depth. Balde has thus emerged as a top target, and he can provide some much needed respite to the team. The Spaniard possesses the productivity to suits United’s style of play for an overlapping full-back, and his defensive acumen further makes him the ideal alternative to Shaw.

Recent reports have claimed that Hansi Flick is ready to sanction Balde’s departure. Balde’s lack of game time has created relentless speculation surrounding his future, and it now appears a departure is imminent. However, Manchester United must make a concerted effort to sign the Spanish full-back, as recent reports have linked him with several other clubs, including AS Roma.