Manchester United going all out to sign Alejandro Balde

Manchester United are ready to go all out to sign Alejandro Balde with the left-back’s Barcelona future called into question.

According to Juan Jesus, Balde’s Barcelona future has come under scrutiny following his relegation to secondary roles in training, giving the Red Devils hope to bring him to Old Trafford in the winter transfer window.

Alejandro Balde’s relationship with Hansi Flick is reportedly at an all-time low at Barcelona, and the development has encouraged Manchester United to pursue the left-back as a January target.

Manchester United were keen to sign a new left-back in the summer to cover or compete with Luke Shaw. While they ended the recent window without bringing in the desired player, there were links to several names, including Balde. With Luke Shaw now facing fresh fitness concerns, a new left-back remains a priority ahead of January, with Balde viewed as a top target as per reports.

Manchester United are expected to face competition for Balde’s signature in January, although they are confident of landing the Barcelona left-back ahead of some rivals. AS Roma are reportedly linked, and there could be others, as his Barcelona future is being called into question.

Tension at Barcelona deepens Balde’s exit chances

There are significant problems brewing in the background for Balde, which has seen reports pointing towards a possible January exit from Barcelona. Balde’s relations with manager Hansi Flick are understood to be worsening, with the German manager having relegated him to secondary roles in training.

Balde is reportedly being used to cover for injuries in training, with some sources pointing towards the injury status in Barcelona’s squad. His situation is viewed as disrespectful by his entourage, who already assume he could depart ahead of the January window, as Manchester United are now expected to pursue him actively.

Deco is reportedly considering Nico O’Reilly as Balde’s replacement, a move that signals Barcelona’s willingness to letting the Spaniard leave. The Red Devils could move quickly to understand what the Catalans might demand for his sale ahead of the winter window. Depending on the conditions, Manchester United could consider pursuing a deal for the stricken left-back, as they are desperate to strengthen the position.