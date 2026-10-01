Manchester United have increasing chances of signing Alejandro Balde

Manchester United have an improved chance of signing Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde in January.

A report by Football Insider has claimed that the Spaniard is now more open to leaving Camp Nou. Manchester United explored a move during the summer, but Balde wanted to remain with his boyhood club.

The Spanish full-back’s lack of playing time this season, however, has changed the picture considerably. The 22-year-old has managed only 12 minutes of La Liga football so far, despite making 42 appearances across all competitions last season. United are therefore sensing an opportunity.

Alejandro Balde a player worth the risk

Barcelona valued Balde at around £30 million during the summer and that figure remains the major obstacle for Manchester United. The Red Devils had already invested heavily in midfield and were reluctant to stretch their finances further for a left-back. More importantly, Balde himself provided little encouragement, choosing to fight for his place under Hansi Flick.

His limited involvement could make a January move more attractive, particularly with United continuing to seek greater depth and quality at left-back. Balde’s Champions League experience is also significant for a player who is still only 22. Barcelona, however, are under no obligation to compromise on their valuation of around £30 million before considering a sale.

Left-back role to be revamped at Old Trafford?

Manchester United’s interest also needs to be viewed alongside Luke Shaw’s uncertain future as United are preparing to open contract talks with the 31-year-old at the beginning of 2027. The English international remains an important part of the squad, but his current contract expires at the end of the season and United want stronger long-term options in the position.

Balde is a fascinating Manchester United target because this is no longer simply about signing another promising left-back. His situation has changed. Barcelona’s decision to use him sparingly has potentially created the opening United were unable to find during the summer, while the player’s previous reluctance may also soften if his minutes remain limited.

Tactically, there is plenty to like. Balde is comfortable driving forward, possesses the pace to recover when attacks break down and can provide genuine width from deep. That could complement an aggressive United side particularly well.

There is still a question over whether paying £30 million for a player who has not been a regular starter this season represents the right investment, especially if Shaw stays but if Manchester United believe Balde can eventually become their first-choice left-back, January could be the moment to test Barcelona’s resolve. The player’s stance will be just as important as the price.