Manchester United will prioritise signing a new defender in January

Manchester United will focus on signing a defender in the January transfer window instead of pursuing a striker amid the links with Brian Brobbey.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Brian Brobbey remains the subject of interest from Manchester United. However, the Red Devils are only planning to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker in next summer’s transfer window, with a left-back being the priority for January.

Pete O’Rourke said, “For United right now, a new striker is not a top priority. (The priority is) probably rebuilding the defence, as obviously they have done the forward line and midfield in the last two summers. Going forward, United are looking to improve and restructure that defence, which will be the next stage of their process of rebuilding the squad.”

Brian Brobbey and his Manchester United links

Brian Brobbey has finally landed on his feet since joining Sunderland from Ajax last year. The 24-year-old struggled after ending his first stint with the Eredivisie giants, having been regarded as one of the world’s most promising young strikers back then. However, after underwhelming spells with RB Leipzig and Ajax (after returning from Leipzig), he has been an asset at Sunderland.

While not an undisputed first-choice starter, Brobbey was impressive in his 33 outings in his debut season, accumulating 2,029 minutes of game time while contributing 8 goals and 1 assist. The Dutch striker also made his mark at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while he recently scored a valiant hat-trick against Manchester City in the Premier League despite losing the game 5-3.

Brobbey’s exploits have led to renewed links with Manchester United, who hold a long-standing interest in him. The Red Devils need a striker, as Joshua Zirkzee’s future remains uncertain under Michael Carrick due to his limited involvement. Brobbey is a viable target to replace his compatriot, as his direct style of play making him a credible alternative to Benjamin Sesko.

The need for a left-back

Manchester United wanted to sign a left-back in the summer transfer window, as Luke Shaw is the only specialist option for the position. While Patrick Dorgu has played twice as a left-back this season, he has been transitioning into a winger under Michael Carrick.

So, Lewis Hall has been a top target for Manchester United for a long time, though his contract renewal at Newcastle United will compel them to pursue an alternative. Recent reports have linked the Red Devils with Wesley, Joaquin Seys, and Tyrick Mitchell, and a move for one of those players may be on the cards.