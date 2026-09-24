Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United target Brian Brobbey move

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are keen on signing 24-year-old Dutch striker Brian Brobbey from Sunderland next year.

According to a report by Hooligan Soccer, Sunderland would prefer not to part ways with Brian Brobbey next year, with a January departure out of the question due to their involvement in the UEFA Europa League. However, they will demand around $67-73 million to part ways with the Dutchman if they are forced to sell him ahead of the 2027/28 season.

Brian Brobbey and his impressive Premier League journey

Brian Brobbey has finally found some stability since joining Sunderland from Ajax in a $22 million deal last summer. The 24-year-old struggled after ending his first stint with the Eredivisie giants, having been regarded as one of the world’s most promising young strikers back then. However, after being underwhelming during spells with RB Leipzig and Ajax (after returning from Leipzig), he has become an asset at Sunderland.

While not an undisputed first-choice starter, Brobbey was impressive in his 33 outings in his debut season, accumulating 2,029 minutes of game time while contributing 8 goals and 1 assist, producing a rate of a goal involvement every 225 minutes. The Dutch striker also made his mark at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while he recently scored a valiant hat-trick in a losing effort against Manchester City in the Premier League.

A big move across the Premier League beckons?

Arsenal will likely pursue a striker next year after choosing not to replace Gabriel Jesus, sold to Barcelona in the summer. Viktor Gyokeres, their expensive summer signing from last year, has struggled early this season and lost the first-choice role to Kai Havertz. A new centre-forward would address that gap amid uncertainties surrounding the Swede’s future.

Meanwhile, Brian Brobbey has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for several years. The Red Devils continue to monitor him as Joshua Zirkzee’s future remains uncertain under Michael Carrick due to his limited involvement. Brobbey could arrive as a long-term successor, his direct style of play making him a credible centre-forward option.

Liverpool’s interest is harder to explain. With Hugo Ekitike sidelined, Alexander Isak is the Merseyside club’s sole fit centre-forward; Ekitike is expected to return within months. Liverpool’s real need is a right-sided winger, given they have yet to sign a successor to Mohamed Salah.

Similarly, Chelsea’s interest is questionable given Xabi Alonso’s three-striker depth, which includes the in-form duo of Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck. Sunderland’s $67–73 million asking price reflects Brobbey’s importance to manager Regis Le Bris, who has seen him score half the team’s Premier League goals this term.