Manchester United keen on signing Wesley Franca

Manchester United are keeping tabs on AS Roma right-back Wesley Franca as they assess options to strengthen both flanks.

According to a report by Theatre of Red, Wesley Franca is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Brazilian has emerged as an attractive target for their recruitment department, with his attacking qualities and physical profile fitting the direction Michael Carrick is looking to take the team.

Manchester United’s defensive problems have been impossible to ignore, with eight goals conceded across their opening five Premier League matches. While the club continue to monitor Lewis Hall, attention is also being paid to the opposite flank.

A good fit to European football

Wesley arrived at AS Roma from Flamengo in July 2025 for around €25 million last year and quickly established himself in Serie A. His first season in Italy earned widespread praise, particularly for his contribution going forward.

He ranked in at least the 85th percentile for expected assists, completed crosses and progressive carries, highlighting a full-back who is comfortable being aggressive rather than simply protecting his defensive zone. Unlike the increasingly common inverted full-back who moves inside to create an extra midfielder, Wesley prefers to attack from the outside.

His overlapping runs, acceleration and willingness to repeatedly travel up and down the flank give him the characteristics of a traditional attacking wing-back. He also played an important role in Roma’s third-place finish last season and has remained a significant part of Gian Piero Gasperini’s side as they compete near the top of Serie A.

The biggest obstacle is likely to be the price.

Wesley signed a five-year contract after joining Roma, meaning the Italian club have little reason to entertain a cheap sale. Having invested €25 million in the Brazilian, Roma would reportedly expect a significantly higher figure now, potentially double the original fee or more.

Manchester United’s recruitment team are understood to rate him highly, with his athleticism and attacking instincts viewed as qualities that could translate particularly well to English football. Wesley is an interesting target because he represents a slightly different solution to United’s recurring full-back problem.

Modern football has increasingly pushed defenders inside, but there is still enormous value in having someone who can stretch the pitch and attack the space outside a winger. Wesley does that naturally. At United, his pace could also complement an aggressive attacking structure, particularly if Carrick wants his wide players to occupy more central positions.

The concern would be balance. An attack-first full-back needs protection when possession is lost, and United cannot afford to become even more vulnerable defensively. But that is also where Wesley’s engine becomes important. He offers intensity and for a club trying to rediscover an attacking identity, the Brazilian’s profile is certainly understandable. The price, however, would need careful consideration.