Manchester United front-runners to sign Tyrick Mitchell

Manchester United are in pole position to sign 27-year-old English international Tyrick Mitchell from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Sportowy, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Juventus are also keen on signing Tyrick Mitchell, though they are all behind Manchester United in the race to sign the 27-year-old Crystal Palace wing-back. While the South London club would prefer to keep the player for the rest of the 2026/27 season, they could sell him for £20-25 million due to his contract situation.

Tyrick Mitchell and his time at Crystal Palace so far

Tyrick Mitchell has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League since breaking into the first-team squad at Crystal Palace. The Englishman joined the South London club aged 16 in July 2016 before rapidly rising through the ranks and subsequently becoming a first-team regular within half a decade.

The 27-year-old has made 250 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far while chipping in with eight goals and 18 assists. He has also made his mark in the ongoing campaign, scoring twice in five Premier League appearances, with those two strikes coming in a winning cause against Fulham earlier this week. However, the English international faces an uncertain future at Selhurst Park after entering the final 12 months of his Palace contract.

A January departure may be on the cards

Chelsea bolstered their left-back options in the summer transfer window by signing Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano as Marc Cucurella’s replacement. Jorrel Hato has also played as a left wing-back this season, with Marco Palestra also an option for the spot. So, it is unclear why they are interested in the Crystal Palace mainstay. The funds should instead be concentrated towards a move for a centre-back and a midfielder.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Tyrick Mitchell is logical, as they did not replace Andrew Robertson when he left as a free agent. With Milos Kerkez struggling since arriving from Bournemouth and Kostas Tsimikas not reliable enough to be a first-choice left-back, the Reds need an alternative. Mitchell’s ability to make an impact in the final third while retaining solidity out of possession makes him an appealing target.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils have an urgent need for a left-back, as Luke Shaw is the only specialist in the position. While Patrick Dorgu has reprised the role in a few games, he has been transitioning into a winger under Michael Carrick. So, they desperately need a new left-back in January, with Mitchell emerging as a viable target.

The Englishman’s extensive Premier League experience and contract duration add to his appeal, as he can hit the ground running without costing a premium fee. However, with Manchester United taking the lead, Chelsea and Liverpool must act quickly; negotiations over the £20-25 million fee could accelerate a January exit.