Manchester United retain Tyrick Mitchell interest, Crystal Palace working to keep him

Manchester United continue to maintain an interest in Tyrick Mitchell among other left-back options, with Crystal Palace eager to keep him.

Manchester United are targeting Tyrick Mitchell after the Crystal Palace left-back entered the final year of his contract, according to a report by Football Insider. The 27-year-old is an experienced Premier League defender, and Liverpool are also understood to be in the mix for his signature.

Crystal Palace are expected to move quickly to retain Mitchell, formulating a plan to keep hold of the left-back ahead of the January transfer window and beyond. The club are eager to tie him down before interest from Manchester United or other suitors forces their hand.

Manchester United left it short in the summer window, as they ended up without signing a key left-back. The position was seen as a priority alongside the midfield setup, and while they brought in three players for the latter, the full-back role was once again left in the hands of Luke Shaw as their primary option in the position.

There are a few key names being consistently linked through the summer and into the next windows, including Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde. The Spaniard may not be viewed as their top priority for the role, as they would have ideally liked Lewis Hall there, and while the Newcastle United star has recently signed a new deal, the Red Devils reportedly retain an interest despite that.

Tyrick Mitchell’s contract situation

Mitchell is into the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park, which has raised eyebrows in the market. The Crystal Palace star is one of the most consistent left-backs in the division, having made his 250th appearance for Palace at the weekend against Newcastle United. At 27, he could be a solid option for Manchester United as they plan for January and beyond.

Manchester United’s pursuit will face hurdles. The South Londoners are determined to retain him, likely by offering a new contract to his camp. Mitchell came through the Brentford youth system and then developed at Crystal Palace over many years, building a strong relationship with the club.

However, his European experience with the Eagles could fuel ambitions for a move to a bigger club, and the pull of UEFA Champions League football at Old Trafford may prove tempting.

If talks between Mitchell and Palace collapse over a fresh contract, Manchester United or even Liverpool may push ahead with the idea of taking the 27-year-old full-back next summer on a free transfer or on a cut-price deal in January.