Official: Chelsea sign Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano

Pep Chavarria has joined Chelsea from Rayo Vallecano in a deal worth €19 million, signing a five-year contract with the West London club.

In an official statement on Chelsea’s website, the Blues have confirmed that they have signed Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano. The 28-year-old left-back has signed a five-year contract until June 30, 2031, and he expressed his delight upon completing the move.

The Spaniard said, “I’m so excited to get started. This is a dream for me as Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world. It is a big opportunity but I am prepared and will work hard to help the team achieve success. There are a lot of people who have helped me get to this moment and I have to thank my family. They have always supported me and today is only possible because of them.”

Pep Chavarria and his career so far

Pep Chavarria arrives at Chelsea, having established himself as one of the most dependable left-backs in La Liga since joining Rayo Vallecano from Real Zaragoza in August 2022. The 28-year-old went under the radar for most of his career until he moved to the Madrilenian club, but he has made exponential progress in the last four seasons.

The Spanish left-back made 125 appearances for Rayo Vallecano thus far while contributing two goals and eight assists. Meanwhile, Chavarria’s progress provoked interest from several well-known clubs, and a move to the Premier League has finally materialised after weeks of speculation.

A new adventure beckons

Chelsea’s interest in Pep Chavarria has been understandable. The Blues have been scouring the market for a left-back, as Marc Cucurella joined Real Madrid earlier in the transfer window. While the first-team squad already had Jorrel Hato as an alternative to Cucurella, Xabi Alonso needs another left-back to compete with the Dutchman.

Chavarria, at 28, offers experience compared to Hato’s youth. The Spaniard’s presence in the defensive unit will allow Hato to continue his progress without being under the pressure of playing week in week out while he is still raw. Hato can eventually become the undisputed first-choice left-back for Alonso’s team once it is time to phase out Chavarria.

Personal terms were understood not to pose a problem for weeks, as Chavarria was keen on joining the West London club during the off-season. However, negotiations with Rayo Vallecano became protracted, though the move has finally materialised for a fee of €19 million, per Ben Jacobs.