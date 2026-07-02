Chelsea hope to seal Pep Chavarria deal this week

Chelsea will look to sign 28-year-old Spanish left-back Pep Chavarria from La Liga club Rayo Vallecano by the end of this week.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Pep Chavarria remains the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they are advancing the talks to land the 28-year-old Rayo Vallecano wide player after failing to secure the services of Alejandro Grimaldo, Xabi Alonso’s priority target, who has joined Atletico Madrid this week.

The report by TEAMtalk has revealed the West London club’s optimism over sealing a deal for Chavarria before the weekend. However, an update by Spanish outlet AS has suggested the possibility of protracted discussions, with Rayo Vallecano rejecting a bid worth €15 million by Chelsea. The Spaniard has a release clause worth €50 million in his deal with Los Franjirrojos.

Who is Pep Chavarria?

Pep Chavarria has grown to become one of the most underrated left-backs in La Liga since joining Rayo Vallecano from Real Zaragoza in August 2022. The 28-year-old had gone under the radar in his career until that point, but he has made significant progress in the last four seasons.

The Spanish left-back has made 125 appearances for Rayo Vallecano thus far while chipping in with two goals and eight assists. Meanwhile, Chavarria’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards this summer.

London calling?

Chelsea’s interest in Pep Chavarria is understandable. The Blues are scouring the market for a left-back, as Marc Cucurella has joined Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window. While Xabi Alonso has Jorrel Hato in his squad, he needs another left-back to compete with the Dutchman.

Chavarria has thus emerged as a viable target for Chelsea, as his age profile aligns with Hato’s career trajectory. The Spaniard’s presence will allow Hato to continue his progress before eventually being ready to be the undisputed first-choice left-back for the West London club.

Personal terms are understood not to pose a problem, as Chavarria is ready to join Chelsea. However, Rayo Vallecano’s reluctance to accept a bid worth €15 million may throw a spanner in the works. The picture will get clearer in the coming days as the Blues hope to wrap up a deal by the end of this week.