Pep Chavarria agrees personal terms with Chelsea, talks advance

Pep Chavarria has agreed personal terms over a move to Chelsea, with the West London club in talks to sign the 28-year-old Rayo Vallecano right-back.

Chelsea have taken a significant step forward in their pursuit of Pep Chavarria, with the 28-year-old now having given the green light to join the Premier League side and work under new head coach Xabi Alonso, according to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Talks between Chelsea and Rayo Vallecano are understood to be ongoing, with negotiations now focused on reaching a club-to-club agreement on fee and structure. Chelsea have identified Chavarria as a key target following Marc Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid earlier in the summer.

The Blues are in the market for reinforcements at left-back, with Alonso wanting to bolster his defensive options ahead of the new campaign. Chavarria, who has built a reputation in La Liga for his consistency and defensive discipline, is viewed internally as a reliable and experienced option rather than a long-term developmental project.

The 28-year-old’s profile fits the West London club’s evolving recruitment strategy, which has recently shown a willingness to balance youth with proven experience. Alonso’s summer rebuild prioritises experienced depth across the backline alongside youth-oriented midfield reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs also indicated that discussions have been progressing positively, with the defender already close to reaching full agreement on personal terms as negotiations with Rayo advance.

An adventure in the Premier League beckons?

Chavarria is believed to be enthusiastic about the prospect of playing in the Premier League for the first time in his career, with the opportunity to work under Alonso seen as a major factor in his decision. Chelsea are now working to finalise the deal structure with Rayo Vallecano, who are expected to hold firm on their valuation.

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The Spanish club have previously been resistant to offers for key players, and any potential transfer is likely to depend on whether Chelsea meet their asking price or the release clause. Chelsea have already had an offer for the defender turned down. With fee talks ongoing between the clubs, Chavarría is now unlikely to play a part in Rayo’s opening matches.