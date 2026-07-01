Chelsea table bid to sign Pep Chavarria, player open to move

Chelsea have submitted a bid for Pep Chavarria, Rayo Vallecano’s left-back, as they search for a replacement for Marc Cucurella.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are in direct talks with Rayo Vallecano in the chase for Pep Chavarria, with the player already keen on the switch.

Losing Marc Cucurella in one of the shock sales of the summer has left Chelsea without an experienced left-back in the squad. The Spanish international joined Real Madrid, becoming one of the first players to arrive under the reign of Jose Mourinho, as the Blues are now looking for a successor.

Cucurella brought the required experience to the position as well as to the squad, which will be difficult to replace. However, going by Fabrizio Romano’s report, they are already working on a successor, as Chelsea are in direct talks with Rayo Vallecano for the signing of Pep Chavarria. Romano stated that Chavarria is open to the move to Stamford Bridge.

How far are Chelsea in the Pep Chavarria chase?

As Romano reported that the clubs are in direct talks for the signing of the 28-year-old left-back, a report in Mundo Deportivo suggests that Chelsea have already made a bid. Per Mundo Deportivo, the bid stands at €9 million plus add-ons, though neither club has publicly confirmed the exact structure.

There were reports of their interest in Chavarria, and it appears those links were concrete enough for Chelsea to make an offer. Talks could be going on in the background with the player over personal terms.

Chelsea are clearly prioritising experienced depth to fill the void left by Cucurella’s departure. Chavarria brings 125 appearances for Vallecano, a record that suggests Premier League readiness, and the move might represent a significant career step for the 28-year-old.

Who is Pep Chavarria?

Chavarria came through the ranks at UE Figueres before making the grade at Real Zaragoza. This is where he earned his first-team breakthrough, and then a big move to Rayo Vallecano was a major step in his career. Having played 125 times for Vallecano, he could now be in a position to make a major career move to Chelsea.

The €9 million plus add-ons bid will test Rayo Vallecano’s resolve, though Chavarria’s openness to the move improves Chelsea’s chances. If the offer is raised, a deal could be sanctioned before the window closes.