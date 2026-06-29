Chelsea considering summer move for Pep Chavarria

Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea are considering a surprise move for Rayo Vallecano full-back Pep Chavarria.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are exploring a move for Rayo Vallecano defender Pep Chavarria this summer. The Premier League giants are understood to have established contact to learn more about a potential transfer, as reported by Marca.

Chavarria has been a key figure for Rayo Vallecano since joining them in 2022. The Spaniard was one of their standout performers last season. The 28-year-old featured in 44 matches across competitions and even contributed towards four goals.

He helped the Madrid-based club secure a top-half finish in La Liga while establishing himself as one of the league’s most consistent left-backs. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and Chelsea are among the clubs now evaluating whether a move could be worthwhile.

Chelsea are making moves to sign Chavarria

Initial contact has been established as the West London outfit assess his availability. While no formal offer has been submitted, the Blues are believed to be seriously considering whether to pursue a deal in the coming weeks.

Chelsea’s interest in him comes on the back of Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid. While the Blues have full faith in Jorrel Hato, with summer signings Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda also capable of filling in at left-back, the club remain keen to add a more experienced option to strengthen the position.

Also Read: Three left-backs Chelsea should target to replace Marc Cucurella

Rather than targeting another highly-priced star, Chelsea appear to be considering a more pragmatic addition. Chavarria meets several criteria. The Spaniard is entering his prime, possesses extensive La Liga experience, and is known for his energy, defensive awareness, and willingness to support attacks down the flank. His work rate and consistency have made him one of Rayo’s most dependable performers.

Chavarria’s potential move reflects Chelsea’s evolving recruitment strategy, balancing investment in emerging talent with experienced professionals, though Rayo Vallecano are unlikely to part with a standout performer without a significant paycheck.

At this stage, discussions remain exploratory, and several factors will need to align before a transfer becomes a realistic possibility. Chelsea are continuing to assess multiple targets as the summer transfer window gathers momentum.